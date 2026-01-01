Dyson airwrap plummets in price in the January sales

If you didn’t end up unwrapping the Dyson airwrap this Christmas, all hope is not lost. The January sales are here to save the day, bringing a new year discount on the beloved Dyson hair styling tool.

Complete with multiple attachments for creating a variety of looks, the airwrap lets you dry and style your hair simultaneously (trust me, you’ll be out the door in minutes on busy mornings).

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I can tell you that the airwrap does dip in price between £50 to £100 throughout the year, but the discounts available right now are particularly impressive.

If you were hoping to save on the all-new co-anda 2x you’ll have to wait – it’s unlikely the latest model will be reduced so soon after its release, but I will, of course, be keeping a close eye out for any price drops. Keep reading for the best offers to shop now.

Best Dyson airwrap deals to shop now

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.com

The Dyson airwrap origin now has £100 off ahead of the January sales, making it an appealing option for anyone looking to experience the brand’s signature styling technology without splashing out on the i.d. model. Beauty editor Lucy Partington noted in her review of the airwrap that the round brush is a “welcome addition”.

While the origin doesn’t feature the smoothing attachments included with the i.d. and co-anda 2x models, it still delivers bouncy curls, soft waves and quick blow-drying, thanks to Dyson’s damage-minimising airflow technology. For those who want polished results without the extra bells and whistles, consider the origin your styling solution, especially with offers available at Boots, Dyson, John Lewis and more.

Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer with diffuser: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk

The Dyson airwrap id multi-styler and dryer with diffuser, which also features attachments such as a wide-tooth comb and a large round volumising brush, is now reduced by £150. In beauty journalist Elena Chabo’s review of the Dyson airwrap, she noted that the diffuser, which is designed for curly and coily hair, made setting her natural curls with volume and bounce “so much quicker, minimising exposure to heat”, while it “also made typically difficult angles and sections feel nimble and easy to style”.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy hair styler with presentation case: Was £479, now £399, Johnlewis.com

Here’s a cool £80 discount on the Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy hair styler. This set comes with several attachments – namely the brand’s dryer and flyaway smoother, which uses the brand’s Coanda effect – this means two jets of air help smooth flyaways and reduce frizz on already dry or straightened locks.

Why you can trust us to find the best Dyson airwrap deals in the January sales

Lucy Smith has been The Independent’s beauty writer since July 2024 and has more than five years of experience covering every major sales period, from Black Friday and Boxing Day to the best January deals. When it comes to the Dyson airwrap, she’s tested it across multiple generations, including the origin, the i.d. and the co-anda 2x. This means she knows which models and colourways typically see real savings after the Christmas rush. With this insight, Lucy can spot which January airwrap deals are genuinely worth acting on, whether it’s a limited-edition finish or a pared-back origin set, so you can be sure you’re getting a great offer.

