Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Shark’s clever misting fan has £30 off right now – but you’ll need to be quick

The mist will help you keep cool in the stifling heat – but it’s selling out fast

Steve Hogarty
Tech critic
Friday 18 July 2025 07:31 EDT
We reviewed a similar model in our round-up of the best fans – now you can get the misting upgrade for £99
We reviewed a similar model in our round-up of the best fans – now you can get the misting upgrade for £99 (The Independent)

As the mercury climbs and the nation melts, it pays to have one of the best electric fans in your corner. But even the best fans will struggle during a proper heatwave. If you're looking for a way to cool yourself down more quickly – and you don’t fancy spending hundreds of pounds on a portable air conditioner – this deal on the Shark flexbreeze hydrogo is your answer.

We reviewed the non-misting version of this model in our round-up of the best fans, so we can vouch for its core design. Unlike the original model, the flexbreeze hydrogo does more than just move hot air around. It uses a special attachment to spritz a fine, cooling mist into the air, providing instant relief on those scorching days.

Usually £129.99, we saw the Shark flexbreeze hydrogo go down to just £99 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale earlier this month. But if you missed out on the offer, it’s not too late, as we’ve spotted it on sale at Currys for the same price. However, with so many hot spells this year –and the potential for another heatwave – stock is limited, so you’ll need to be quick to snap it up.

Shark flexbreeze hydrogo cordless fan: Was £129.99, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Shark)

Beat the heat with this fantastic deal on Shark’s most versatile fan. The FlexBreeze is portable enough to use on a tabletop and powerful too, providing up to 20m of airflow. UV and rain resistance make it suitable for outdoor use, while its quiet operation on the lowest fan speed means you can use it indoors or by your bedside on hot nights.

Its standout feature is the included InstaCool Misting Attachment, which sprays a fine mist for extra cooling on the hottest days. With 12 hours of battery life, it’s a brilliant gadget for keeping comfortable during the summer, and reduced to less than £100, it’s a heatwave essential.

If it drops out of stock at Currys, you can also get it for the same price at Shark and Very.

Buy now

Want more warm-weather essentials? Check out the best fans

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in