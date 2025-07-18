Shark’s clever misting fan has £30 off right now – but you’ll need to be quick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the mercury climbs and the nation melts, it pays to have one of the best electric fans in your corner. But even the best fans will struggle during a proper heatwave. If you're looking for a way to cool yourself down more quickly – and you don’t fancy spending hundreds of pounds on a portable air conditioner – this deal on the Shark flexbreeze hydrogo is your answer.

We reviewed the non-misting version of this model in our round-up of the best fans, so we can vouch for its core design. Unlike the original model, the flexbreeze hydrogo does more than just move hot air around. It uses a special attachment to spritz a fine, cooling mist into the air, providing instant relief on those scorching days.

Usually £129.99, we saw the Shark flexbreeze hydrogo go down to just £99 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale earlier this month. But if you missed out on the offer, it’s not too late, as we’ve spotted it on sale at Currys for the same price. However, with so many hot spells this year –and the potential for another heatwave – stock is limited, so you’ll need to be quick to snap it up.

Shark flexbreeze hydrogo cordless fan: Was £129.99, now £99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Beat the heat with this fantastic deal on Shark’s most versatile fan. The FlexBreeze is portable enough to use on a tabletop and powerful too, providing up to 20m of airflow. UV and rain resistance make it suitable for outdoor use, while its quiet operation on the lowest fan speed means you can use it indoors or by your bedside on hot nights.

Its standout feature is the included InstaCool Misting Attachment, which sprays a fine mist for extra cooling on the hottest days. With 12 hours of battery life, it’s a brilliant gadget for keeping comfortable during the summer, and reduced to less than £100, it’s a heatwave essential.

If it drops out of stock at Currys, you can also get it for the same price at Shark and Very.

