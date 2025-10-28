Embrace stew season with 25% off our favourite slow cooker at Amazon

Now that autumn is here and the clocks have changed, you may not be thrilled about the prospect of darker nights and colder weather, but the return of hearty comfort meals is bound to raise your spirits. From stews and curries to casseroles and puddings, a slow cooker can help you make a range of dishes with minimal effort – and our favourite model is currently on sale with 25 per cent off at Amazon.

As well as helping you cook up delicious and healthy meals without spending hours in the kitchen, slow cookers have another key benefit: they’re energy-efficient. With energy costs reaching record highs in the past few years, many of us have started looking for clever ways to cook more efficiently, and appliances such as slow cookers and air fryers can help.

We’ve been testing slow cookers for years, and the Cosori 5l rice cooker was crowned the best of the bunch for 2025. If you’ve had your eye on this model, now might be a good time to snap it up while it’s on sale. Here’s what you need to know...

Cosori 5l rice cooker Our best slow cooker of 2025 was this Cosori model – don’t let the fact that it has ‘rice cooker’ in the name fool you. With six different functions – steam, soup, jam/sauce, sauté, slow cook, and cake – this is a truly versatile appliance, and its compact design means it does all these jobs without hogging too much counter space. Our tester, Rachael Penn, was impressed with this appliance’s performance: “I found the meat, especially a beef dish, was really tender within a couple of hours. Sauces developed depth of flavour, and carrots were cooked perfectly without turning mushy. The rice preset was easy to use and came out perfectly fluffy.” Thanks to this deal at Amazon, you can now pick up the appliance with a 25 per cent discount. £119 £89 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

