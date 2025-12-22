I got my hands on M&S x Tom Kerridge cookware and these are the standouts

New to the M&S x Tom Kerridge collaboration, you can now get your hands on an extensive cookware range that’s been given the Michelin-star chef’s seal of approval. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a foodie or a replacement for your own kitchen, I used pieces from the set for an entire week to see whether they’re really worth their salt.

A big personality who doesn’t do anything by halves, Kerridge has certainly gone all out with the range, with some of the larger items taking up a lot of space, so be wary if you’re short on kitchen storage. There’s a hefty butcher’s block, a very wide and deep stainless steel saucepan and a cast iron casserole dish that will give Le Creuset a run for its money. But while some were a little unwieldy in my little London kitchen, the performance impressed me.

Cooking every single one of my meals using hero products from the range, I well and truly put the cookware collection through its paces. Not only are they externally affordable, they're also thoughtful and versatile tools I’d recommend to any enthusiastic home cook. In fact, I’ve swapped trusty pots and pans I’ve held onto for years for my new favorites, which is really saying something.

How I tested

I cooked up a storm when testing the pots and pans ( Kate Ng/The Independent )

Each saucepan, frying pan and cast iron pot or grill was tested over two weeks with a variety of dishes, to assess how they fared with several cooking techniques. This included simple daily cooking tasks like frying an egg or sautéing vegetables, as well as a braising method for cabbage that required starting the dish on the hob before moving the pot into the oven. I even used the cookware to make a one-pot apple crumble, which saw apples being stewed on the hob before the crumble was baked in the oven.