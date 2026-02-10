From using an air fryer instead of an oven to drying clothes without using a tumble dryer, many households are making small swaps in light of the cost of living. These clever home hacks could save you hundreds of pounds a year.

The Martin Lewis Podcast is full of tidbits for saving money – including how to tackle laundry days while keeping costs down. In 2023, the MoneySavingExpert labelled tumble dryers – which can cost up to £1 per hour to run – a “demon appliance”, and suggested using a dehumidifier instead.

Though an initial investment, the best dehumidifiers typically run for as little as 30p per hour, making them much cheaper than a tumble dryer.

The appliances work by removing excess moisture from the air and can noticeably shorten laundry-drying times. Depending on the unit’s extraction capacity and power usage, some models cost less than 10p per hour to run.

Read more: How much it actually costs to run a dehumidifier, according to experts

“Many dehumidifiers have different wattages – the one I checked out was 200W,” Lewis explained on his podcast. “Once we know it’s 200W and we know a kilowatt is 1,000W, which is how electricity tends to be priced, we know this is a fifth of a kilowatt.” So assuming it uses full power the whole time, you’re going to pay roughly 6p per hour to run a dehumidifier at 200W, as the current electricity rate (January 2026) is 28p per kilowatt-hour.

In addition to cutting costs, dehumidifiers bring a range of other advantages. They can help relieve allergy symptoms, and limit the moisture that fosters bacteria. If your home struggles with condensation, mould or lingering damp smells, adding one of these nifty appliances to your home could have a noticeable impact.

In our review of the best dehumidifiers, four machines with dedicated laundry modes stood out for drying clothes quickly and efficiently. If you’re looking to invest in an energy-efficient and cost-cutting dehumidifier, keep reading to discover the lowdown on our pick of tried-and-tested machines.

Read more: You can stop worrying about damp in your home, thanks to this budget appliance

Duux bora smart dehumidifier: £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

While our dehumidifier expert, Joanne Lewsley, tested many different models for her review of the best dehumidifiers, she recommends Duxx’s smart dehumidifier above all the rest. It can extract up to 20l of water over 24 hours, which, as Joanne noted, is ideal for homes with severe humidity issues. It works via a smart app but there are also controls on the appliance itself. Plus, the dehumidifier has a carbon fibre filter that “left the air noticeably fresher” when used in the kitchen, and, crucially, a drying mode for supercharged laundry drying times. Joanne noted its self-cleaning function and auto-shut-off feature, too, and with all this in mind, awarded it full marks.

MeacoDry arete one 20l dual dehumidifier/air purifier: £259.99, Meaco.com

open image in gallery ( MeacoDry )

A dehumidifier and air purifier in one compact unit, this is another model that earned top marks from our tester. In her review, she said this was “one of the smartest, most energy-efficient dehumidifiers” she’d tried, with it costing just 3p per hour to run. It works quickly, quietly, and you’ll be able to control it with the Meaco app and Alexa. Plus, its laundry mode meant that garments were drying quickly, and, “without any damp smell lingering on” them.

EcoAir DD1 simple desiccant dehumidifier: £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EcoAir )

Described as a “simple dehumidifier that offers excellent performance”, EcoAir’s dehumidifier is complete with a laundry mode, 7.5l extraction amount and 2l water tank. “We like that it’s really easy to operate. It has manual controls – including a rotary dial and just one other button, which controls the fan speed, placing the machine in either economy mode or turbo mode,” our tester said. As for the special laundry mode, they added: “If you’re drying your clothes indoors and don’t want to use the tumble dryer, it’s the perfect solution.”

They were also “impressed with the nano silver filter built into the design, which will help trap dust and allergens.” So, if you suffer from allergies or conditions such as asthma, the air will feel a lot fresher.

De’Longhi DEX212F dehumidifier: Was £249.99, now £166.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( DeLonghi )

De’Longhi’s mid-priced dehumidifier works well in small to medium-sized rooms, with our tester praising the model’s sleek, modern design, which means you can put it in any room without it looking out of place. The appliance comes with a range of simple controls, making it easy to operate, but our tester’s favourite was the laundry mode, which adjusts the fan speed and power. “It did a great job of helping to speed up the amount of time it took for our clothes to dry, which is super handy in the winter months when the washing line is out of action,” they said. Plus, “it’s so quiet, you wouldn’t even know it was running”, while double-filtration technology ensures the air feels cleaner when in use.

Looking for more energy-efficient household appliances? We’ve rounded up the best dual air fryers