Fans with next-day delivery to keep you cool during the heatwave

With temperatures exceeding 30 degrees this weekend, summer is well and truly here. If you’re attempting to keep your cool in the heatwave, the best electric fans and portable air conditioners are the hot accessories to buy.

Whether you’re beginning to feel a little too hot while working from home or feeling the heat while travelling on public transport, there will be a fan that will suit your budget, taste and needs during the heatwave.

There are many models to choose from, whether it’s an oscillating model or options that will be ideal for taking on the go, from handheld and stroller designs to those that can be worn around your neck for hands-free use.

To help you keep your cool this weekend and beyond, we’ve found the best fans that will be with you tomorrow, thanks to Amazon Prime, Currys and more.

Vonhaus portable 31in tower fan: £42.99, Vonhaus.com

Earning a spot in our review of the best fans, VonHaus’s tower fan is a budget-friendly pick that’ll seriously help you beat the heat. “It’s powerful enough to really make a difference when temperatures soar, and it oscillates up to 70 degrees, yet it’s only 31in high, so won’t dominate a room,” our tester said. Plus, you can transport it around the house easily, and it has a timer that can be set to turn off automatically. “The ability to add a scent in a small tray on the fan for a fragrant breeze was a nice touch, too”.

Honeywell HYF290E quiet tower fan: £66.99, Amazon.co.uk

“If you’re constantly changing your mind about how cool you want a room to be, this is the fan to invest in,” said our tester. Praising the Honeywell model’s eight different speed settings, handy remote control and LED display at the top of the unit, it’s also complete with a timer and 80-degree oscillation to help the cooled airflow around the room. The useful settings “offer a lot of opportunity to tinker with the controls to create the perfect conditions, every time”. To benefit from the next-day delivery option, make sure you’re a Prime member.

Shark FlexBreeze portable fan: £169.99, Currys.co.uk

A desk fan and floor fan hybrid, this Shark fan can be used in 12 different ways, from corded to cordless, and can even be used outdoors. Earning a spot in our review, our tester said: “The battery life is excellent, offering 24 hours of cooling power on a full charge, so you can use this for a full day of sitting outdoors in the garden to get your vitamin D fix without breaking a sweat.” Boasting five cooling settings and 180-degree oscillation, they added that “it does a great job of cooling the air to each side of the unit as well as directly in front of it.”

Beurer LV50 fresh breeze personal air fan and cooler: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

The LV50 desk fan cools and humidifies the air at the same time, recreating the feeling of office air conditioning. “The warm air is drawn into the fan, passes through the cooling evaporation filter and is blown back out as cool air,” our tester explained. You can charge the fan using your PC or laptop while you work, with the battery lasting four hours. “For a very compact unit, this had everything we needed to keep cool at a very reasonable price,” they said.

