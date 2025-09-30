The PS5 Slim is at its lowest price ever – here’s how to get the deal

If you’ve got a new games console on your Christmas wishlist, we’ve spotted big discounts on both the PS5 Slim disc and digital consoles at a wide range of retailers. With Sony reportedly set to replace the 1TB digital games console with a new 825GB version for the same price, now may be the best time to get your hands on it.

You can currently save up to £100 on the PS5 Slim digital edition console at John Lewis, Argos and Smyths Toys, bringing it down to just £329.99. Meanwhile, the cheapest you’ll find the disc edition is for £415 at EE, with a £64 discount.

Though not quite as powerful as the PS5 Pro, we can understand why you may not want to cough up £700 for a games console that might be replaced by the PS6 in a few years’ time.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is just as good as the original full-fat PS5, if not better. It’s slimmer, easier to store away and comes with more internal storage than the previous model. It’s one of our favourite games consoles ever made, and this is the best deal we’ve seen on the machine. Plus, if you opt for the cheaper digital edition, you can even add on a detachable disc drive at a later date, just as you would with the PS5 Pro.

For everything you need to know about the console and how to snap it up for less, keep reading.

PlayStation 5 Slim digital edition console You can currently save a huge £100 on the PS5 Slim digital edition console, which is basically the same as the PS5 Slim disc edition console, except it doesn’t come with a detachable disc drive (this can be added at a later date, if you wish). This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the machine. The PS5 Slim has the same specs as the OG PS5, but with a design refresh. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile and has two USB-C ports instead of one USB-A and one USB-C port on the front. You also get a horizontal stand when you buy the PS5 Slim, letting you lie it down on its side. This model comes with 1TB of internal storage for now. It’s been reported that Sony is replacing its 1TB digital model with a 825GB version, so retailers could be using these all-time low discounts to clear stock. The 1TB digital model is still widely available in the UK, but we’ll let you know if stock starts to run low. £429 £329 from Argos.co.uk Prices may vary

PlayStation 5 Slim disc edition console If you prefer playing physical games on your PlayStation, the PS5 Slim disc edition console has also received a discount. It’s basically the same as the PS5 Slim digital edition but it comes with the detachable disc drive already attached. If someone’s got a digital edition version of the console, you can slot your disc drive directly into their console, and turn it into a disc edition machine. Thanks to this discount, the console has been reduced to £415. £479 £415 from Ee.co.uk Prices may vary

