The PS5 Pro doesn’t have a disc drive – but here’s where to buy one

Ever since Sony released the PS5 Slim in 2023, gamers wanting to play physical games or Blu-ray movies have had to buy a separate disc drive. Until recently, it was relatively easy to find, but the imminent release of the PS5 Pro has led both gamers and scalpers to quickly snatch up the detachable disc drives in their droves.

Despite costing £700, the PS5 Pro doesn’t come with a disc drive, so gamers won’t be able to play any physical games they already own if they’re upgrading from the OG PS5. This is, Sony says, about giving gamers more of a choice. “For the disc drive, it is an option for players. Not all players have discs, even though most players may, but we have the option for being able to add that for those players,” senior principal product manager Toshi Aoki told IGN. “So I think it’s more of the balance of the value proposition that we’re giving.”

Shortly after Sony unveiled the PS5 Pro in early September, the PS5 disc drive began selling out on Amazon, John Lewis, and even PlayStation Direct. Now perpetually out of stock and invariably hard to find, we’re tracking PS5 disc drive stock so you can start gaming from day one.

Where to buy the PS5 disc drive in the UK

PS5 disc drive: £99.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PS5 disc drive is a detachable external accessory that clicks easily onto the side of the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro, letting you play both physical games and Blu-ray films. It also saves you precious storage space on the console itself as physical games won’t eat up any memory.

Currently, the only retailers with the PS5 disc drive in stock right now are Currys, AO and ShopTo. Very had stock yesterday, but they all sold out by the afternoon.

Check PS5 disc drive stock in the UK now

