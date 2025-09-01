Best Xbox Black Friday deals to expect in 2025

Gamers, there’s something big coming – no, not the launch of Microsoft’s first ever Xbox handheld console – but something even more exciting: a season of sales. Black Friday 2025 is just a couple of months away, and while last year was one of the weakest I’ve seen for Xbox discounts, I’m hoping this year will be better.

There were zero, yes zero, savings on the Xbox Series X last year, and not a single deal on the cheaper Xbox Series S either. There weren’t any bundle deals, and the only saving grace was the discounts on the official Xbox wireless controller and some Xbox games, making it one of the worst years I’ve covered for Xbox bargains.

I’m hopeful for a much better Black Friday 2025. Microsoft launched refreshed versions of the Xbox Series X and S last year, and with the Nintendo Switch 2 dominating sales right now and Sony pushing the PS5 Pro, it has every reason to start shifting more consoles. These are my Black Friday Xbox 2025 predictions, plus early offers to shop now.

When will Xbox Black Friday deals start in 2025?

While the date shifts each year, Black Friday always takes place on the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. That means it will fall on 28 November in 2025, running through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

But that’s only half the story. If you’ve been shopping in the Black Friday sales over the past decade, you know that the bargains start earlier and earlier. I’m expecting the discounts to begin at the start of November and end in early December. Currys and Very both kicked off their sales at the start of November last year, with Argos joining them the following week.

The best Black Friday Xbox deals to expect in 2025

Looking back, the last truly impressive year for Xbox discounts was 2023 when the Xbox Series X dropped to as low as £359.99 at Amazon, Smyths Toys, Currys and Game, while the Xbox Series S hit a rock-bottom price of £189.99. Retailers also bundled the Xbox Series S with three-months of Game Pass Ultimate for less than £269.99. I’m hoping this year’s deals to look more like that than the disappointing drought of 2024.

The question is whether the refreshed consoles Microsoft launched last year will see any discounts. The 1TB Xbox Series S and the all-digital 1TB Series X might get small price cuts, but it’s more likely they’ll be bundled with games and accessories. The standard Xbox Series X, however, could easily return to that £359.99 price from 2023.

One thing I don’t expect to see reduced is the new Xbox ROG Ally handheld. With Microsoft and Asus only launching the devices this October, it’ll be far too early for a Black Friday discount. The main consoles, controllers and Xbox games should get a reduction, however.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been covering tech and gaming deals for close to a decade. I’ve also reviewed every major games console, followed their price cuts and rises and even tracked the stock of the Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, helping thousands of readers secure a console.

Best early Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now

Xbox wireless controller You can currently save 28 per cent on Microsoft’s official Xbox controller in robot white. It’s one of the best controllers for PC gaming. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, the wireless controller is down to just £42.99 at Amazon, a few pounds shy off it’s all-time low of £40. £59 £42 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

