Squid Game season 3 is out now – here’s how to watch it online

The long-awaited third and final season of Squid Game is available to watch online in the UK from today, 27 June. After the cliffhanger ending of season two, the brutal and dystopian survival competition picks up where things left off to bring Gi-hun’s story to a close.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the South Korean thriller became a worldwide sensation when it first launched in 2021. The most-watched Netflix Original in the streaming platform’s history, Squid Game follows a group of desperate, debt-ridden players risking their lives across a series of lethal children’s games for a chance to escape poverty.

Season three picks up with protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) continuing his quest to expose the shadowy organisation behind the games, putting him on a collision course with the enigmatic Front Man.

All six episodes of Squid Game season three are available to watch on Netflix now, with reports that so many viewers tuned in at once that Netflix briefly crashed. Season two of Squid Game broke streaming records when it debuted late last year, drawing an audience of 68 million viewers.

As well as watching season three, you can catch up with seasons one and two of Squid Game on Netflix if you need to refresh your memory. When you’re ready to dive back in, here’s everything you need to know about watching Squid Game in the UK.

How to watch Squid Game season 3 in the UK

As a Netflix original production, all three seasons of Squid Game are available to stream exclusively on Netflix. If you’re already a subscriber, you can start watching the new season right now.

If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to sign up for one of Netflix’s subscription plans. There are three tiers to choose from:

Standard with ads: For £5.99 per month, you can watch in Full HD on two devices at once, but you’ll have to sit through adverts.

For £5.99 per month, you can watch in Full HD on two devices at once, but you’ll have to sit through adverts. Standard: For £12.99 per month, you get an ad-free experience, with the ability to stream on two devices at the same time and download content to watch offline.

For £12.99 per month, you get an ad-free experience, with the ability to stream on two devices at the same time and download content to watch offline. Premium: For £18.99 per month, you can watch ad-free on up to four devices simultaneously, in ultra HD (4K) quality where available. This tier also includes Netflix spatial audio for a more immersive experience.

