Squid Game season three premiere crashes Netflix as influx of fans rush to watch show

The third and final season of record-breaking Netflix series Squid Game premiered on Friday (27 June) and appeared to “break” the streamer in the process.

Launched in 2021, the nail-biting Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals as they fight for an eye-watering money prize and their own survival.

A much-awaited final series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, will conclude the story with a bloody battle to the finish.

However, the series launch on Netflix caused technical issues for viewers as several people complained of problems with the show loading.

“Squid Game broke Netflix just one minute later,” wrote one person as they shared a screenshot that read: “Something went wrong. Sorry we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.”

Another added: “Hahahaha there was sooo many people waiting for Squid Game final season that Netflix is not even playing the new episodes. PEOPLE BROKE NETFLIX BECAUSE OF SQUID GAME.”

“I came here to see if I was the only one lmaooo,” commented another, as a third person wrote: “SAME”.

“#SquidGame literally just broke Netflix under a minute. So, the hype was real?” asked one fan.

“TRYNA WATCH SQUID GAME AND MY NETFLIX JUST CRASHED WTF” posted one frustrated person on X/Twitter.

The third and final season premiered on Friday (27 June) ( Netflix )

Squid Game season two broke records when it was watched 68 million times in the first four days after it launched on Netflix on Boxing Day last year. Its viewership in premiere week beat Jenna Ortega thriller Wednesday’s 50.1 million views when it was released in 2022.

Director Hwang admitted he had mixed feelings at the conclusion of the show as he answered questions at the season’s premiere in London earlier this month, saying he was feeling a mixture of “happiness”, “relief” and “sadness”.

“I’ve devoted six years of my life into this show, and to think that it’s all done and over, I do also feel quite sad,” Hwang shared.

In the teaser released at the end of May, Player 456, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), is brought back into the dormitory in a giant black gift box, after his failed rebellion at the end of season two which led to the death of his friend Jung Bae (Lee Seo Hwan).