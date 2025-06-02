Squid Game star ‘nervous’ for final season as trailer drops for hit series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Squid Game lead Lee Jung Jae said he was “nervous” about the forthcoming season as Netflix dropped the final trailer of the hit series.

In the trailer for the third and final season, Lee’s Gi Hun, or Player 456, is still searching for answers as the games continue after his failed rebellion at the end of the second season which leads to the death of his friend Jung Bae, played by Lee Seo Hwan, at the hands of Lee Byung Hun’s The Front Man.

“We are going to be releasing quite soon and I am very nervous. I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what’s going to happen in season three, but all of us are more curious about how much you’re going to enjoy it. So, I can’t wait, I’m very nervous,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday.

Lee Jung Jae as Sung Gi Hun in Squid Game’s third and final season ( Netflix )

Fans reacted with excitement and trepidation as they scoured the trailer for clues about whether their favourite characters would survive the games.

The second season of Squid Game was watched a record-breaking 68 million times in the first four days after its launch on Netflix on Boxing Day. Its viewership in premiere week beat that of Jenna Ortega thriller Wednesday, which had raked up 50.1 million views on release in 2022.

Squid Games follows hundreds of cash-strapped people as they compete in deadly games for a life-changing sum of money, and their lives.

“Can Squid Game capture lightning in a bottle for a second time? Well, yes and no. It is impossible to replicate the shock of that first outing, and Hwang Dong Hyuk does well not to try. Instead, his script finds the horror in witnessing the brutality again, through the eyes of Lee Jung Jae who returns in his Emmy-winning lead role,” Annabel Nugent noted in a four-star review of the second season for The Independent. “As reluctant hero Seong Gi Hun, he’s easy to root for – all weary-eyed empathy and straight-arrow justice.”

The third season is set to release on 27 June.