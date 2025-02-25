Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most salacious film of the year (so far) has now officially landed on streaming streaming services. While it might feel like only yesterday that the thriller hit UK cinemas, you can now enjoy Babygirl from the comfort of your home.

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson star in this workplace power-play as Romy, the driven CEO, and Samuel, the lowly intern, but it’s not long before the tables turn and a sordid affair begins.

Writer and director Halina Reijn, known for her camp comedy/horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, explores themes of shame and desire, through the relatable contradictions in Romy’s personality, making for a more realistic approach to power-switching relationships than the film genre's 1990s predecessors like Basic Instinct and Indecent Proposal. Baby Girl swaps moody candlelight for fluorescent office lighting, and champagne for a glass of milk. No, really.

The film raked in more than £1m in the opening weekend, showing a clear appetite among UK audiences. So, if you’re looking here’s everything we know about how to stream Babygirl.

When can I stream BabyGirl?

Babygirl official trailer

The A24 film is now available to rent or buy in the UK. The producers are yet to announce if or when the film will be free to watch on any specific streaming service such as Disney+ or Netflix, but for now, you can still treat yourself to a sultry movie night.

Thanks to A24’s partnership with Warner Bros, it’s likely that HBO Max will take priority streaming rights following home premiere – a site that can only be accessed here in the UK with the help of a trusted VPN.

Where can I stream BabyGirl?

Major platforms will no doubt be falling over themselves to acquire this widely talked about film. But it is Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV who have scored the rights for the home premiere of Babygirl. Right now you can buy or rent the film through both sites.

What is Babygirl about?

Babygirl follows Romy (Nicole Kidman), a smart, driven, elegant CEO of a robotics company. The film opens by painting a picture of her life; an enormous penthouse apartment in New York, two gorgeous daughters eating breakfast around the kitchen table, and a deeply affectionate husband played by Antonia Banderas.

But, beneath this picture of perfection is a sense of dissatisfaction, and this overwhelming fear and shame towards her own desires. Enter: Samuel (Harris Dickinson). An intern half Romy’s age has an uncanny ability to sense exactly what it is a person wants, even when they don’t know themselves. An awkward, somewhat bumbling and yet remarkably sensual power shift begins where Romy gives in and gives up her dominance, willingly risking it all.

For more recommendations, check out the best films and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video