A Fire TV device is being axed by Amazon - here’s what to buy instead
The retail giant is putting the Fire TV Blaster out to pasture – it serves as a stark reminder that we don't always own the tech we buy
The Fire TV Blaster is a relatively niche accessory launched by Amazon in 2019, designed to control the infrared inputs of older TVs and soundbars using voice commands picked up by Echo speakers. No longer sold by Amazon – the functionality instead now appears in the far more popular Fire TV Cube (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk) – the Fire TV Blaster has officially reached the end of its life.
Speaking to The Independent, an Amazon spokesperson has confirmed it will discontinue support for the standalone IR blaster from 31 January. The tech giant says the gadget was designed to bridge the gap between older televisions and soundbars before the wider adoption of HDMI-CEC technology made such tech redundant. Owners of the Fire TV Blaster in the UK will receive a gift card for £34.99 – the full price of the device – which will automatically be applied to their account within 24 hours.
However, unlike a typical “end of life” announcement, where a gadget simply stops receiving security updates but keeps working, the tech giant is reportedly flipping the kill switch on the Fire TV Blaster. The device is expected to stop performing its core functions soon, rendering it about as useful as a paperweight.
In Amazon’s defence, the decision makes commercial sense. Any network-connected device comes with overhead costs for the company that sells it. Software updates for any one of the products in the increasingly complex Fire TV range must be proven to be compatible with all existing Fire TV devices, and ongoing support of an obscure piece of ageing hardware is likely more expensive than simply killing it off.
Still, Amazon axing the Fire TV Blaster highlights a common concern with modern smart home tech: we don’t completely own the hardware we buy, and at any moment a company can withdraw software and security support for a device and render it useless overnight. So what, if anything, does this mean for Fire TV users?
The best Fire TV alternatives to shop now
If you’re one of the few people still relying on a Fire TV Blaster to control your AV setup, or you’re just looking to upgrade your streaming game to something that (hopefully) won't be switched off anytime soon, here are the best Fire TV devices to buy right now.
1Fire TV Cube
If you want the functionality of the defunct Blaster but in a device that actually streams video, this is the answer. The Fire TV Cube combines a high-end 4K streaming player with an Echo Dot.
Crucially, it has powerful IR blasters built into the chassis, meaning it can send signals to your TV and soundbar using the same infrared tech as a remote control, just like the old Blaster did. It is the most powerful streamer Amazon makes, and it’s hands-free.
2Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
For most people, the Fire TV Cube is more than you need. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the sweet spot in the range, turning any television with an HDMI-CEC port into a proper smart TV.
It supports Wi-Fi 6E for smoother streaming, and has Dolby Vision and Atmos for the best quality picture and sound. The remote also includes TV controls, so you can ditch the IR blasting entirely and just use HDMI-CEC to control your power, soundbar and volume.
What was the Fire TV Blaster?
Before you panic about the Fire TV Stick plugged into your telly, it’s worth clarifying that the Fire TV Blaster is a very specific, somewhat obscure accessory. The IR blaster wasn't a streaming stick. Instead, it was an infrared emitter designed to sit on your coffee table, bridging the gap between your Echo speakers and your “dumb” TV or soundbar, thus allowing you to use Alexa voice commands to turn the volume up or switch inputs on older kit that lacked modern HDMI-CEC connections.
It was a stop-gap solution for a very specific, transitionary problem, and as Fire TV Sticks got smarter and TVs became better connected, it became largely redundant.
While the Fire TV Blaster wasn't exactly a bestseller, its demise highlights a frustrating reality of the modern smart home. When you buy connected hardware, you’re often at the mercy of the manufacturer’s server and support costs. When a company decides a product is no longer viable, they can effectively reach into your home and remotely wring its neck.
The death of the Fire TV Blaster serves as a reminder that we lease the functionality of our smart tech rather than truly owning it. One day it’s a voice-controlled volume knob, the next it’s electronic landfill – though it’s worth highlighting that Amazon encourages the use of the UK’s free recycling scheme for its old tech.
