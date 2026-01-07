Amazon launches new gallery-style TV to rival Samsung’s The Frame

Want a television that doesn’t look like an ominous black rectangle in the middle of your living room? Until recently you had exactly one choice: the Samsung Frame (£899, Samsung.com), a TV that cleverly masquerades as a matte artwork canvas when you’re not watching it.

Now Amazon has entered this niche product category, launching a so-called “lifestyle TV” of its own. At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the tech giant unveiled the Amazon Ember Artline, a 4K QLED display designed to look like a piece of hanging art when not in use, with a wood-effect frame, competitive price tag and a helping of AI smarts to boot.

Part of Amazon’s newly rebranded Ember series of smart TVs, the Artline features a glare-reducing matte screen designed to make digital paintings and photos look less like a screen and more like the real thing, regardless of the lighting conditions in your room. It’s also impressively narrow, measuring just 3.8cm deep, allowing it to sit flush against the wall like a traditional picture frame.

Read more: I’m at CES 2026 – these are the weirdest things I’ve seen so far

The Ember Artline will launch with access to more than 2,000 pieces of art, alongside your own personal collection of pictures, and you can have Alexa choose works that complement your decor by uploading a photo of your living room. The frame itself is customisable, with a choice of 10 styles of magnetic bezels ranging from walnut and teak to silver and gold, allowing the TV to blend seamlessly into a gallery wall.

Amazon promises that all this tech won’t impact your electricity bill too much either. Like other Amazon TVs, the Ember Artline uses built-in presence sensors to tell when you’ve left the room and powers down to save energy.

open image in gallery The Ember Artline comes with more than 2,000 pieces of art to display ( Amazon )

The Ember Artline will run on the upgraded Fire TV platform when it launches in the UK later this spring, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for punchy contrast and vivid colours. With far-field microphones built-in, it also doubles as a massive, hands-free Echo device for smart home control.

The Ember Artline will be available in 55in and 65in starting at £949.99, including your choice of one of the 10 adjustable colour frames, when it launches in the UK later this spring.

Want a TV for gaming? Check out our review of the LG C5