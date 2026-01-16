ReMarkable 2 vs Kindle scribe: Our tech expert compares the digital notepads

Digital notepads such as the reMarkable 2 and the Amazon Kindle Scribe differ from typical tablets in that they use matte, textured e-ink displays rather than backlit LCDs screens. That means they offer a glare-free writing experience on a rougher surface that feels uncannily like scribbling on actual paper rather than smooth glass.

Although the remarkable 2 and the Kindle Scribe share the same screen technology, they’re made with different users in mind. While it can store books and PDFs, the reMarkable 2 focuses primarily on the note-taking experience – it’s a distraction-free tool for doodlers, designed to replace your traditional notepad. The Kindle Scribe, meanwhile, is a fully featured Amazon ereader with comprehensive note-taking features.

The reMarkable 2’s included marker stylus (opt for the marker plus for a handy “eraser”, which lets you rub the end of the stylus on the display to erase mistakes) glides across the display with just the right amount of friction, registering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, for natural-looking strokes. Meanwhile, the Kindle Scribe is ideal for adding notes and annotations to books, making it an appealing piece of tech for students.

So are these gadgets any more convenient than simply writing on paper with a 99p biro? If you’re a prolific notetaker, regularly share your workings, and are particularly prone to losing your notes, the tablets come into their own. To see how the reMarkable 2 compares against the Kindle Scribe, I put both devices to the test – keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

Read more: The best ereaders, tested by a tech critic

How I tested

I used each device as my primary ereader during the testing process ( The Independent/Steve Hogarty )

I used each tablet for copious note-taking during meetings and presentations, at the office, at home and when travelling to conferences. I sign a lot of contracts as part of my work, so the ease with which I could transfer PDFs to the notepad for signing was an important feature. I also used each device as my primary ereader, swapping out my current Kindle Paperwhite in favour of the bigger displays. You can find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this article.

Read more: The best tablets, reviewed by tech experts