Stop running with your AirPods – these earbuds are a gamechanger for workouts

You already know this, but your AirPods aren’t built for proper workouts. While they’re great for blocking out the noise of the daily commute, AirPods make for lousy running companions. Not only don’t they seal properly on runs – creating that annoying “thud-thud” sound with every footfall – but blocking out the outside world while you’re dodging traffic, dogs and electric bikes is a recipe for disaster.

Apple’s answer is its sportier sub-brand, Beats, but Dr. Dre isn’t our top pick of the best open-ear earphones. That’ll be the excellent Shokz OpenFit 2, which right now have £50 off in the run up to Valentine’s Day – because nothing says romance more than situational awareness when jogging.

Open-ear headphones use clever hook designs to float the speaker just outside your ear canal rather than blocking it. This lets you enjoy your music and podcasts while maintaining full situational awareness of your surroundings. It’s a safer and more comfortable way to run, without compromising too much on sound quality.

The king of this category is Shokz, and right now, the brand has slashed the price of its latest buds. The Shokz OpenFit 2 usually retail for £169, but a Valentine's Day sale has dropped them to just £119. If you've been waiting for a sign to upgrade your running gear, this is it.

Shokz OpenFit 2: Was £169, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

Topping our list of the best open-ear headphones, the Shokz OpenFit 2 are the perfect upgrade for sweaty runners tired of earbuds that fall out mid-run. They use flexible nickel-titanium ear hooks to brace themselves securely against your head, meaning they won't budge even during the most frantic sprints.

Unlike Shokz’ bone-conduction tech, these use air conduction to fire sound directly into your ear, resulting in audio quality that’s surprisingly rich and detailed, with bass that doesn’t sound thin or tinny. You get an impressive 10 hours of battery life on a single charge—plenty for a marathon—and physical buttons that are easy to use with sweaty hands. At this price, they are an absolute steal.

