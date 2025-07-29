The Waitrose offers to know this barbecue season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s officially picky bits season, and with it comes endless alfresco get-togethers. From finding the best barbecue and the best garden furniture, it can feel like there’s a lot to get done ahead of hosting. So, if your summer socialising calendar is jam-packed, we’d recommend making a beeline for Waitrose’s range of deli delights that make the process easy.

Whether it’s a vegetarian feast or a grilling session in the garden, the supermarket stalwart is serving a smorgasbord of crowd-pleasing dishes. When it comes to sharing staples, you can pick up classics like nocellara olives and honey and mustard cocktail sausages, as well as newly launched picky bits like garlic and jalapeno olives and Cantabrian anchovies.

Waitrose doesn’t just deliver when it comes to delicious-tasting food and convenience, it also has a number of offers that make hosting a little more pocket-friendly. Right now, you can buy three deli dishes or picnic favourites for just £8, and get barbecue bits for just £12.

Best barbecue food

open image in gallery The options at Waitrose are endless, ranging from lamb burgers and tuna steaks to these delicious-sounding chilli halloumi burgers ( Waitrose )

If you’re hosting or attending a barbecue this summer, you’ll want to take advantage of Waitrose’s offer, which means you can buy three dishes for £12 (saving you up to £6). No grilling session is complete without an indulgent selection of burgers. The options are endless, ranging from lamb burgers and tuna steaks to these delicious-sounding chilli halloumi burgers.

When it comes to kebabs, serve up the shawarma king kebabs for meat-eaters, the salmon kebabs for pescatarians or the hot honey halloumi kebabs for vegetarians.

The three for £12 deal also includes Middle Eastern-inspired chicken thighs with amba sauce, hot honey pork belly slices and fried chicken thighs, all of which would make a delicious midnight dinner for the family.

Best picnic food

open image in gallery You can also enjoy sun-drenched tomatoes , stuffed vine leaves and garlic and chilli king prawns for just £8 ( Waitrose )

Whether you’re celebrating a friend’s birthday with a garden get-together or planning a picnic in the park, don’t miss out on Waitrose’s three for £8 offer.

The supermarket’s Mediterranean-inspired deli menu sounds like the perfect selection: think chargrilled Italian artichokes, chorizo and cheese platters and ricotta stuffed cherry peppers. You can also enjoy sun-drenched tomatoes, stuffed vine leaves and garlic and chilli king prawns for just £8, which saves you £4.

Beyond picky bits, there are plenty of more substantial dishes to satisfy even the fussiest of eaters. Why not try the Mediterranean vegetable quiche, nduja and red pepper frittata and scotch eggs?

Offering an easy way to elevate your summer spread, Waitrose has taken inspiration from various cuisines. Take, for example, the basil, spinach and burrata arancini, the Mexican sweet potato parcels and the chicken souvlaki pastries.

Whatever you choose, you can trust you’ll be in safe hands with Waitrose’s summer spread.

Shop the best tried and tested gas barbecues for next-level grilling