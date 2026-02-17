I cooked with Hello Fresh for a month – does it still reign as the top meal kit?
In a bid to liven up my mealtimes, I sampled the UK’s leading recipe box
Hello Fresh is arguably the king of meal kits. Launched in 2011, the recipe box service surged in popularity during the pandemic – and has remained a market-leader ever since, despite competition from the likes of Gousto, Grubby and Mindful Chef.
Taking the guesswork and effort out of mid-week meal times, its boxes come packed with fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step cooking instructions. The site categorises weekly dishes into vegetarian, classic, low-calorie, family-friendly or quick meals, with new recipes added weekly to break up any monotony.
The subscription service delivers the box weekly to your door, but users can be flexible with skipping weeks, changing meals or cancelling. Designed to be accessible, easy and convenient, it’s a model that even the most incapable – and lazy –cooks can get on board with. Myself included.
My skills in the kitchen leave a lot to be desired: the cupboards are filled with shoes and bags, rather than pots and pans, with mealtimes consisting of the same bland, effort-free dinners. When it’s not a ready meal, it’s soup, pesto pasta or – if I’m feeling particularly inspired – air fryer salmon and rice. I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions, but I decided that 2026 was going to be the year of cooking – and meal kits were an obvious place to start.
Hello Fresh is billed as being simple enough for beginners (read: bad) cooks, but the subscription service is equally tempting thanks to its various offers. Its year-round promo includes 50 per cent off your first box, 20 per cent off your next four boxes and free treats for up to eight weeks, while students and NHS workers can get extra discounts.
How I tested
I kick-started the new year with Hello Fresh, cooking with the meal kit delivery service for more than a month. Sampling three meals a week, my partner and I considered the portion size for two, as well as the taste, range of flavours, cooking experience, packaging and delivery. I also noted how user-friendly Hello Fresh’s app is and how easy it is to customise your subscription. Above all, is the meal kit service really as good for beginners as it claims to be? Here’s a culinary-challenged home cook’s verdict on Hello Fresh.
Hello Fresh
- Serves 2-4 people
- Delivery frequency Weekly
- Number of meals 1-7
- Dietary Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free
- Why we love it
- Something for everyone
- Caters for all cooking levels
- Quick and easy recipes
- Take note
- Gets repetitive
- Plastic packaging
Hello Fresh is delivered every Wednesday, but you can pay an extra £4.99 to choose a different day. Dishes are designed for either two or four people, and you can choose between two to six recipes per week. This model caters for mostly everyone, with solo diners able to use the leftovers for lunch and families able to meal plan with two children. You can adjust how many meals you receive each week and skip deliveries if you’re away – all of this is done on the app, which is simple and easy to use. However, there is a deadline for making any changes and choosing your recipes for the week (five days before your delivery date); otherwise, an order is automatically placed, and your card is charged.
The introductory offer is excellent, with 50 per cent off your first box and 20 per cent off the next month. This means I spent only £16.50 on the first box, and then £26.40 for the next four boxes. A standard box for two people, containing three meals, is £32.99.
Arriving neatly packed in Hello Fresh’s signature green box, each recipe comes with store cupboard items and vegetables in a numbered paper bag, plus chilled items wrapped in plastic pouches with ice packs. Considering the brand is working toward fewer carbon emissions compared to supermarkets, and aims to reduce food waste with its pre-portioned ingredients, the plastic packaging is disappointing.
The meals each come with a recipe card. All the dishes we tried were incredibly easy to follow and cook, with step-by-step detailed instructions and photos. Even if you’ve never cooked before, you can’t really go wrong. There’s no measuring and only limited preparation (the most you’ll do is chop garlic and veg), while the actual cooking usually involves searing, roasting and sautéing.
Having tried more than a dozen recipes, it’s a similar process every time, and the same ingredients tend to crop up. This gradually built my confidence and skills in the kitchen, but experienced home cooks might find the meals unchallenging and repetitive – though arguably mindful after a long day at work.
From herby sausage linguine and sticky beef with rice, to pesto pea rigatoni, glazed halloumi and veg harissa bulgur bowl, and teriyaki glazed salmon on garlic rice, no dish I sampled took longer than 25 minutes to rustle up. The portions for two are great (you’re never left feeling hungry), while the variety of recipes has something for everyone, be it a spicy veggie dish or a protein-packed meat meal.
Hello Fresh – dare I say it – actually made cooking enjoyable. Dinner has always felt like a chore to me, but cutting out the supermarket middleman has transformed my mealtimes. I no longer have to think about what I want for dinner after work, and it finally feels like I’m eating well. It’s safe to say my former go-tos – big bowl of pastas, tinned soup or a picky bits ‘girl dinner’ – didn’t contribute to a well-rounded diet. Now, I’m getting fresh vegetables, daily protein and carbs in a recommended portion size.
The meals offer stellar value for money with the introductory offer, but when that runs out, you’re spending just over £5 per portion for three meals a week. A small cost for pure ease, flavour and variety.
The verdict: Hello Fresh
Hello Fresh has helped me look forward to meal times. Granted, I’m a lazy and unimaginative cook – particularly after a day at work – but even more experienced chefs can find something to enjoy in the ease and curated selection that Hello Fresh offers, whether you’re after low-carb, veggie, vegan or protein-rich meals. The meals are tasty, hassle-free, and all take less than 25 minutes (with washing up kept to a minimum) – who can argue with that midweek?
