I cooked with Hello Fresh for a month – does it still reign as the top meal kit?

Hello Fresh is arguably the king of meal kits. Launched in 2011, the recipe box service surged in popularity during the pandemic – and has remained a market-leader ever since, despite competition from the likes of Gousto, Grubby and Mindful Chef.

Taking the guesswork and effort out of mid-week meal times, its boxes come packed with fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step cooking instructions. The site categorises weekly dishes into vegetarian, classic, low-calorie, family-friendly or quick meals, with new recipes added weekly to break up any monotony.

The subscription service delivers the box weekly to your door, but users can be flexible with skipping weeks, changing meals or cancelling. Designed to be accessible, easy and convenient, it’s a model that even the most incapable – and lazy –cooks can get on board with. Myself included.

My skills in the kitchen leave a lot to be desired: the cupboards are filled with shoes and bags, rather than pots and pans, with mealtimes consisting of the same bland, effort-free dinners. When it’s not a ready meal, it’s soup, pesto pasta or – if I’m feeling particularly inspired – air fryer salmon and rice. I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions, but I decided that 2026 was going to be the year of cooking – and meal kits were an obvious place to start.

Hello Fresh is billed as being simple enough for beginners (read: bad) cooks, but the subscription service is equally tempting thanks to its various offers. Its year-round promo includes 50 per cent off your first box, 20 per cent off your next four boxes and free treats for up to eight weeks, while students and NHS workers can get extra discounts.

How I tested

I cooked three Hello Fresh meals a week for a month ( Daisy Lester )

I kick-started the new year with Hello Fresh, cooking with the meal kit delivery service for more than a month. Sampling three meals a week, my partner and I considered the portion size for two, as well as the taste, range of flavours, cooking experience, packaging and delivery. I also noted how user-friendly Hello Fresh’s app is and how easy it is to customise your subscription. Above all, is the meal kit service really as good for beginners as it claims to be? Here’s a culinary-challenged home cook’s verdict on Hello Fresh.

