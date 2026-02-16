Whisky’s appeal has broadened over the years, with the spirit now coveted by everyone from whiskey collectors to mixology newbies. This rising demand has played a role in pushing up the price of premium bottles, yet the whiskies lining supermarket shelves show that outstanding quality can still come at an accessible price.

Whether you’re searching for a fantastic bottle for the dram lover in your life, or simply topping up your spirits shelf at home, we’ve spoken with experts to find out which bottles from supermarkets are worth adding to your basket. And if you’re looking for more budget-friendly drinks that are perfect for celebrations, we’ve consulted experts on the best supermarket wines and champagnes, too.

While price can often signal quality, affordable supermarket whiskies can be just as impressive. In fact, three of Aldi’s expressions have been ranked among the best in the world, and Lidl has previously taken home gold at the World Whisky Awards. “You can find great whisky available at almost every price point,” says Billy Abbott, author of a Philosophy of Whisky. “While more affordable whiskies will often not have the bells and whistles of more expensive bottles, you can find great quality wherever you look.”

Whisky’s renewed appeal is also rooted in changing perceptions. Once seen as a working-class drink, it evolved into a symbol of refinement in the late 19th century, as Scottish distilleries found favour with wealthy drinkers. Today, social media, the home cocktail boom and the availability of high-quality bottles at accessible prices have helped a new generation discover, and embrace, it.

And it’s not just whisky enjoying a renaissance. Whether you’re after a standout wine for less or a prosecco that won’t stretch your budget, supermarkets including Aldi, Waitrose and Tesco now offer impressive options for savvy shoppers — if you know where to look.

There are, roughly speaking, five styles of whisky: Scottish scotch, Irish whisky, American whisky, Canadian whisky and Japanese whisky. Production styles also vary across regions; we’ve single malts and blends, as well as cask strength and peated whiskies. Blended and Irish whiskeys have a broad appeal thanks to their smoothness, but American Bourbon has seen a surge in popularity in recent years (its sweeter flavour profile makes it a great gateway spirit).

Meet the experts

Joanne Gould is a journalist with a decade of experience writing about food and drink. She’s written about every type of whisky there is for dozens of publications, from scotch and single malt to blended and bourbon.

Jonathan Hatchman is a whisky expert with years under his belt reviewing the best spirits, with tests of the best Japanese whiskies, bourbon, and rye.

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio.