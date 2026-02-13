Whisky’s appeal has broadened over the years, with the spirit now coveted by everyone from whiskey collectors to mixology newbies. This growing demand is partly to blame for the rise in price of premium bottles, but whiskeys available at supermarkets are proving that excellence can still be affordable.

Whether you’re searching for a fantastic bottle for the dram lover in your life this Valentine’s Day, or simply for yourself, we’ve spoken with experts to find out which bottles from supermarkets are worth adding to your basket. And if you’re looking for more budget-friendly drinks that are perfect for gifting, we’ve consulted experts on the best supermarket wines and champagnes, too.

Price can indicate quality, but affordable supermarket whiskies can also be exceptional. Three three of Aldi’s have been named among the best in the world, while Lidl has previously won gold at the World Whisky Awards. “You can find great whisky available at almost every price point,” says Billy Abbott, author of a Philosophy of Whisky. “While more affordable whiskies will often not have the bells and whistles of more expensive bottles, you can find great quality wherever you look.”

This shift in whisky’s appeal is partly down to changing perceptions. Once considered a working-class drink, whisky became an upper-class staple in the late 1800s as Scottish distilleries gained popularity among the wealthy. Today, thanks to social media, the home cocktail boom, and quality whisky available at reasonable prices, younger generations are embracing it too.

And this trend isn’t just with whisky. Indeed, whether you’re looking for a top-notch wine for less or a glass of prosecco that won’t break the bank, supermarkets such as Aldi, Waitrose and Tesco are offering excellent options for your buck – if you know where to look.

There are, roughly speaking, five styles of whisky: Scottish scotch, Irish whisky, American whisky, Canadian whisky and Japanese whisky. Production styles also vary across regions; we’ve single malts and blends, as well as cask strength and peated whiskies. Blended and Irish whiskeys have a broad appeal thanks to their smoothness, but American Bourbon has seen a surge in popularity in recent years (its sweeter flavour profile makes it a great gateway spirit).

Read more: Best supermarket wines, chosen by experts and sommeliers

Meet the experts

Our trio of experts have years of experience in the spirits industry ( Jonathan Hatchman/Joanne Gould/Aidy Smith )

Joanne Gould is a journalist with a decade of experience writing about food and drink. She’s written about every type of whisky there is for dozens of publications, from scotch and single malt to blended and bourbon.

Jonathan Hatchman is a whisky expert with years under his belt reviewing the best spirits, with tests of the best Japanese whiskies, bourbon, and rye.

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio.