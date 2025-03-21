Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Easter bunny has already dropped off this year’s Easter eggs and it’s the best time of the year for chocoholics. The seasonal line-ups become more extravagant every year, and this especially true in M&S’s range for 2025.

Last year saw slightly unusual Easter egg animals like Curly the cockapoo but the brand’s offering this year truly goes off the rails, introducing luminous green characters like Toby the T-Rex (£7, Ocado). There are over-the-top loaded eggs filled with solid chocolate and sweets like the M&S Scrummy Bunny Munch Egg (£12, Ocado) while pistachio lovers will adore the the indulgent, extra thick pistachio egg (£20, Ocado). There are even eggs filled with luxurious Marc De Champagne truffles (£12, Ocado).

But the crème de la crème is surely the custard cream-inspired egg (£12, Ocado). It stretches the definition of “egg” to the extreme; it’s an almost absurd piece of chocolate designed to look like a massive custard cream. It’s no surprise it’s doing the rounds on TikTok, but we had to see if all the hype is deserved. Keep scrolling to find out more about the range, plus where to buy.

M&S outrageously chocolatey custard cream biscuity egg: £12, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Calling all custard cream devotees. A chocolatey take on the classic biscuits, this egg consists of a hollow milk chocolate shell with biscuit pieces throughout and a layer of custard cream inside. This is an upgrade to tea and biscuits if ever we’ve seen one.

M&S Collection extra thick pistachio and milk chocolate egg: £20, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

The most expensive in the range, this extra thick pistachio and milk chocolate egg lived up to its name. In our review, food writer Emma Henderson said it was “undoubtedly the thickest” she tested. The 40 per cent Belgian milk exterior contains chopped and roasted pistachio pieces and is decorated with a branded green M&S logo. “We were impressed with the overall flavour, which really tastes like pistachios, and not that fake flavour you sometimes get with cheap gelatos”, she said. “It's creamy, smooth and seems to demand just one more bite”.

M&S Collection 5 pistachio rolled eggs: £6.50, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you’re as obsessed with pistachio flavour as the rest of the internet, you need to know about these pistachio rolled eggs, which are going viral on TikTok. The eggs contain a smooth pistachio crème, but if that wasn’t enough, they're also coated in roasted chopped pistachios.

M&S extremely chocolatey biscuity Easter egg: £12, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you love M&S’s outrageously chocolatey milk chocolate rounds, then we think you'll be pleased with this supersized version. Just bear in mind that it isn’t a blown up replica of the original biscuit, but a hollow thick milk chocolate shell with delicious biscuit pieces running throughout.

M&S scrummy bunny munch loaded egg: £12, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Keen to try a half filled Easter egg? Described as chunky, crunchy, and chewy, this milk chocolate-filled egg is loaded with extra teats. There’s white chocolate-coated toffee popcorn, milk chocolate mini eggs with a speckled candy shell, milk chocolate covered salted pretzels and raspberry flavour jelly nuggets. There’s a mallow and orange wine whips and orange jelly pieces iteration (£12, Ocado.com), too.

M&S Collection Marc De Champagne truffles and Belgian milk chocolate egg: £12, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Can’t resist a Marc De Champagne truffle? This Easter egg looks as luxe as it does delicious, with its patterned, 40 per cent Belgian milk chocolate shell coating complete with eight milk chocolate Marc De Champagne truffles. Prefer fruit flavours and darker chocolate? Opt for the option with raspberry truffles instead (£12, Ocado.com).

M&S Collection blond egg with salted caramel truffle: £15, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you love blond chocolate then look no further – your dream Easter egg awaits. The egg comes in an elegant, tall silhouette and features pretty detailing, while inside the egg is a soft milk truffle centre with large salted caramel truffles and caramel pieces.

M&S Toby the T-Rex Easter egg: £7, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Toby the T-Rex is a must for budding palaeontologists and dino-enthusiasts. Crafted from marbled milk chocolate, he features green colouring, scales and yellow eyes, but we’re sure he’ll be more tasty than terrifying.

M&S Ralph the cavapoo Easter egg: £7, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This is a paw-some offering for dog lovers – meet Ralph the cavapoo. With his collar and intricate scruffy coat, he looks almost too cute to eat. Made with marbled white and milk chocolate, we hope he tastes as good as he looks.

M&S mint choccy Easter egg: £7.50, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Mint-flavoured chocolate fans, rejoice. The textured shell of this egg is made with mint flavoured milk chocolate and comes with mini milk chocolate eggs with a mint flavoured candy shell. If mint isn’t your go-to flavour, M&S is doing a plain milk chocolate £7.50, Ocado.com and an orange version (£7.50, Ocado.com) of this egg too.

M&S Flossy the Highland cow: £7, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Flossy the Highland cow is one of the cutest designs this year, with a sweet pink nose and wide brown eyes. Made entirely from chocolate that has been produced with responsibly sourced cocoa. Our ‘moognificent’ friend and comes in a simple plastic-free box – like all of M&S’s Easter egg packaging this year.

open image in gallery ( Ocado )

Whether you’re dabbling in veganism or have been dairy-free for a while, M&S’s Charlie the bunny is made with dairy-free chocolate. From the novelty treat’s bunny ears to its bushy tail and cute face detailing, Charlie means everyone can get involved in the fun this Easter.

M&S Dougal the puppy: £7, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

One for fans of white chocolate, Milky Bars have nothing on this pretty pup. Dougal has sweet stick-up ears and a pink tongue, finished with a dark chocolate nose and eyes. The chocolate is responsibly sourced and contains 20 per cent cocoa solids minimum, giving the eater a smooth cocoa buzz that’s said to taste ‘pawfectly’ delightful.

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This hollow white chocolate egg is decorated as a chipper chick for Easter, complete with an orange beak and feathers details for extra effect. Perfect for livening up a family Easter egg hunt, it’s a steal at just £3.

M&S Nibbles the bunny: £3.75, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( Ocado )

Almost too cute to eat, M&S’s Nibbles the bunny is a hollow milk-chocolate treat. Decorated with long floppy ears and sweet little paws, Nibbles’s endearing face and whiskers will see hearts melt. At just £3, why not buy a whole family of bunnies?

