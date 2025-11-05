Can the Calo meal delivery service save me 75 hours per month? I tried it to find out

I thoroughly enjoyed my month of Calo meals, taking plenty of positives from the experience. The best thing it gave me was more minutes in my day. Over the course of the month, the app estimated that it had saved me 75 hours of cooking time, and while this seemed a tad high, I definitely noticed the difference.

Each week I received deliveries on Mondays and Fridays containing four and three days’ worth of food respectively. Each day consisted of a breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and juice.

The breakfasts – usually protein-rich yoghurts with nuts and seeds or omelettes with greens – were a high point. Being a fitness writer, I know fuelling my workouts appropriately is critical for optimal results, but as someone who exercises before work there are some days I simply run out of time to make breakfast. Calo bypassed this problem, delivering a generous dose of protein and fibre before 9am.

Whether I was eating at my desk, out on a dog walk or on the gym floor after coaching, I didn’t miss a single breakfast all month, and enjoyed improved results during my regular strength training sessions as a result.

The lunches and dinners impressed me too; they were tasty, varied and took just two minutes to heat up. I tend to eat fairly intuitively, but the nutritional breakdown (calories, carbohydrates, fat and protein) on the front of the packet was handy to have, allowing me to make more informed choices in my wider diet.

Each meal comes with a digestible nutritional breakdown on the front of the packet (Harry Bullmore/The Independent)

However, the best part was having a hot, nutritious meal ready to eat in 120 seconds. At the end of a busy work and workout day, this felt like absolute bliss. Not only did it make my lunchtimes and evenings considerably more relaxing, but I also noticed a lift in my productivity levels. Without having to plan meals and snacks, I was able to get more done at work, and the extra hour or so each evening allowed me to get on top of life admin – my wash basket has rarely looked so empty.

Office days were a dream too. Who needs a soggy, unsatisfying sandwich when you have a yoghurt bowl, tofu cubes snack and a spicy salmon and quinoa lunch packed in advance? Between the time it took for me to put these in my bag, and the two minutes they needed in the microwave, these meals took me a few minutes to prep at most.

A few highlights included a tamarind sea bass noodle dish, bang bang shrimp and a greens and tofu bowl, but there wasn’t a single recipe in the line-up of meals I was sent that I didn’t find enjoyable.

There was also a surprising amount of variety, considering my often option-limiting pescatarian status. The ability to sub choices out up to 24 hours in advance on the app was handy, and every week there were enough fresh options to keep me excited for each new delivery.

My experience with Calo was largely positive, but there were a few personal teething issues here and there.

When I signed up for the Calo app, I almost ordered three rounds of snacks, juices, breakfasts, lunches and dinners for each day. This might be down to my technological shortcomings, but I found the app and the language it uses took a bit of acclimatising to – each “bag” was a day’s worth of food, rather than representing one of my twice-weekly deliveries.

While getting started, I was also asked for a series of details including my age and goals so the app could calculate a target daily calorie, protein, carb and fat targets for me – 3,693, 198g, 363g and 161g respectively.

The meals could be heated up in the microwave in just two minutes (Harry Bullmore)

The daily meals tended to take me two thirds of the way there – more on the protein front – but I had to fill in the gaps. I didn’t mind this as I actually came to miss my time in the kitchen on more relaxed days, but it’s worth noting that those with larger appetites or muscle gain goals might need to supplement their deliveries with other food throughout the day.

I also found the cold-pressed juices and smoothies were surplus to requirements. Some people may love them and the bottles say a lot of the right things – one of your five a day, no added sugar – but I found I would rather grab a piece of fruit than neck a juice. This is personal preference, however. You do you.

The only other negative I encountered was the lack of variety in the automatic meal selections. The Calo app allows you to switch selections out for alternative options with a few thumb taps, provided you do it at least 24 hours ahead of your delivery. However, I have to hold my hands up here and admit there were a couple of occasions where I forgot to do this.

Because I chose pescatarian, high-protein options, my choices were whittled down, and I wound up receiving three or four of the same meal. They were still delicious, although by the fourth round I wouldn’t have minded a departure from harissa salmon and quinoa.

This is easily solved by remembering to tinker with your choices in advance, and opening up your preferences beyond the high protein options – these contain roughly 60g of protein per serving, while other meals still usually offer a decent 20g-40g hit.