When the clocks go back, the days feel shorter, the evenings darker and the nation’s collective mood takes a dip. Add to that an uptick in colds, coughs and general fatigue, and it’s no surprise that autumn into winter can leave us feeling sluggish.

But according to nutritionist Jo Travers, also known as The London Nutritionist, the right food choices can do more than just comfort us – they can genuinely help our bodies adapt to the colder months.

From your gut and lungs to your mood and heart, Travers shares six evidence-based ways to bolster your wellbeing this season, with simple tweaks that start on your plate.

1. Support your immune system

Winter is the season for coughs and colds, so keeping your immune system fighting fit is essential. “Getting seasonal vaccinations is important,” says Travers, “but there are several nutrients integral to the immune system that also help vaccine effectiveness.”

Vitamins A and C, found in dark green leafy vegetables, and folate from spinach and citrus fruits, all help immune cells function effectively. “Increasing vitamin C intake has been shown in numerous studies to reduce duration and severity of the common cold,” she explains. An 80g portion of kale, she adds, contains twice the recommended daily amount of vitamin C – “double that of an orange.”

Vitamin C also helps your body absorb iron, another mineral essential to immune function, along with copper.

Kale and walnut pesto pasta

open image in gallery Kale may be humble, but it’s loaded with vitamin C – double that of an orange in every serving ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

300g wholewheat penne pasta

500g pack kale

250g cherry tomatoes, halved

150g walnuts

100g vegetarian Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

25g mixed nuts, chopped

For a vegan option: replace vegetarian parmesan with vegan parmesan

Method:

1. Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling water for 11 minutes, adding 300g of the kale for the last 3 minutes, drain, reserving 250ml cooking water and return to the pan with the tomatoes.

2. Meanwhile, place the walnuts, cheese, garlic, oil and the reserved cooking liquid in a food processor and blitz, adding the remaining kale in batches to give a paste, season

3. Add to the pasta and heat through for a minute or two. Serve sprinkled with chopped nuts.

Tip: Try other nuts like cashews or pine nuts instead of walnuts.

2. Feed your gut to fend off illness

The gut might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to staying healthy through winter, but it plays a starring role. “Fibre is essential for protecting against winter illnesses, primarily because it feeds the gut microbiome, which forms part of the immune system,” Travers explains.

Beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus ferment prebiotic fibres in foods like leeks, asparagus and oats to produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), “which are crucial for immune function,” she says. “SCFAs fuel the cells lining the gut, which is a major part of the body’s immune barrier. They also influence the development of immune cells, including regulatory T-cells, which help to fight harmful bacteria.”

Insoluble fibre found in kale, spinach, broccoli, beans and wholegrains also keeps the digestive system moving, preventing sluggishness and promoting balance. Travers explains that Bifidobacteria play a role in communication between the gut and the brain along what’s known as the gut–brain axis, with evidence suggesting a protective effect against colon cancer and even weight gain. Feeding them well, she says, can pay dividends.

Creamy cavolo nero and leek soup with cavolo nero crisps

open image in gallery Leeks feed the gut’s good bacteria, making this silky soup as soothing for the stomach as it is for the soul ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

200g pack sliced cavolo nero

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

500g leeks, sliced

1 potato, diced

1L vegetable stock

300ml semi-skimmed milk

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Toss 75g cavolo nero with half the oil and paprika, season and spread out onto a large baking tray, roast for 10 minutes until crisp.

3. Meanwhile, heat remaining oil in a large saucepan and fry the remaining cavolo nero, leeks and potato for 5 minutes.

4. Add the stock, cover and simmer for 10 minutes then add the milk. Using a stick blender, process to give a coarse texture.

5. Divide between 4 bowls and top with the cavolo nero crisps.

Tip: For a vegan option, replace the milk with soya or almond milk.

3. Beat the winter blues

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects around 2 million people in the UK, leading to low mood, fatigue and a general lack of motivation when sunlight is scarce. While diet can’t replace daylight, what you eat can influence how your body produces and regulates serotonin – the “feel-good” neurotransmitter.

“Nutrients that support the body’s production of neurotransmitters involved in mood, like serotonin, can help,” Travers explains. Foods rich in tryptophan – the amino acid serotonin is made from – such as chicken, eggs and nuts, are a good place to start. “As can increasing intake of folate and other B vitamins, which are needed to convert tryptophan to serotonin, can also make a difference.”

Beyond serotonin, B vitamins are vital for energy and nerve function. “B vitamins play a really important part in many cellular processes, affecting everything from mood and behaviour to how tired we feel,” she says. Deficiency, therefore, “can wreak havoc on the symptoms of SAD.” Her advice: eat more wholegrains, meat and dark green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach and cavolo nero.

Cavolo nero and chicken Thai rice soup

open image in gallery A nourishing bowl that supports serotonin and immunity – comfort food with purpose ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp fresh ginger, grated

4 tbsp green curry paste

1.4L chicken stock

2 chicken breasts (300g), thinly sliced

100g jasmine rice, rinsed

200g cavolo nero, chopped

1 lime, juice only

1 red chilli, finely sliced

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for 1 minute until fragrant.

2. Stir in the green curry paste and cook for another minute to release the flavours.

3. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add the sliced chicken and jasmine rice, cover and cook gently for 15-18 minutes until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through.

4. Stir in the cavolo nero and simmer for 3-4 minutes until wilted and tender.

5. Squeeze in the lime juice and taste — adjust with more lime if needed.

6. Season to taste and ladle into bowls and scatter with sliced chilli.

Tip: Use leftover roast chicken instead of raw. Just add with the cavolo nero to warm through. Swap jasmine rice for brown rice or noodles if you prefer. Freeze portions (without rice) for up to 3 months, cook fresh rice to serve.

4. Protect your lungs

If you’ve ever felt your chest tighten stepping out into the cold, there’s science behind it. “Breathing in cold air can cause the airways to constrict – a phenomenon known as bronchoconstriction – which can lead to inflammation in the lungs,” Travers explains. “On top of this, air pollution is often worse in winter because of the increase in heating and car use and the colder air trapping pollutants closer to the ground.”

That’s where antioxidants come in. “Foods rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C, found in all fruits and vegetables; vitamin E found in nuts, seeds and their oils; and carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin found in dark green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale and cavolo nero, as well as eggs and peas, can help combat oxidative stress caused by pollution in the air,” she says.

Polyphenols, including quercetin (found in dark leafy greens), have also been shown to reduce inflammation triggered by the common cold.

Cheesy baked eggs

open image in gallery Spinach adds a hit of antioxidants to this baked brunch, helping lungs and mood weather the winter air ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 leeks, trimmed and sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

10 cherry tomatoes, sliced

200g spinach

4 large eggs

100g mature cheddar, grated

Seasoning to taste

Method:

1. Pre-heat your oven to 180C.

2. Add the oil to a medium pan on a low to medium heat then add in the leeks. Fry for 8-10 minutes until soft and caramelising.

3. Now add the garlic and fry for a further minute.

4. Add the tomatoes and spinach to the pan and cook down for 1-2 minutes.

5. Turn off the heat and season well.

6. Transfer the mix to a medium high-sided baking dish.

7. Crack the eggs on top of the veg mix.

8. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the top and pop in the oven for 8-10 minutes.

9. Take out of the oven and serve with some crusty bread.

5. Keep your joints happy

Many people notice their joint pain worsening when temperatures drop – and there’s a physiological reason. “Synovial fluid around the joints becomes thicker and less slippery in the cold,” says Travers, “and increased humidity and changes in atmospheric pressure likely contribute too.”

Inactivity plays a big role. “We tend to be inside more during periods of bad weather, which often corresponds with being less active, a known risk factor for joint pain and stiffness.” Her advice? Keep moving, and eat anti-inflammatory foods to help.

“Oily fish and highly pigmented fruits and vegetables such as blueberries, blackberries and cavolo nero” are particularly beneficial, she says. Their deep colour comes from polyphenols, compounds that “neutralise inflammatory compounds and also provide fuel for the gut microbiome, which in turn helps reduce inflammation through the immune system”.

Salmon with soy, cavolo nero and sushi rice

open image in gallery Rich in omega-3s and anti-inflammatory polyphenols, this vibrant stir-fry keeps joints supple through the cold ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

½ small red onion, sliced

25g sushi ginger, shredded, plus 1 tbsp pickling juice

125g sushi rice

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 salmon fillets

125g thick-cut cavolo nero

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

Method:

1. Mix the onion with the ginger juice and set aside.

2. Place the rice, 250ml water and a pinch salt in a small saucepan, cover and cook on a low heat for 15-20 minutes until just tender, leave the lid on and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the salmon for 10 minutes, turning halfway until cooked through.

4. Cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well. Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry half the onion for 2 minutes, add the ginger, cavolo nero, rice and soy and stir fry for 1-2 minutes.

5. Serve the salmon on top of the rice mixture and scatter with the remaining onion.

6. Care for your heart

Cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes increase during the winter months largely down to the body’s physiological responses to cold, Travers explains, “such as constriction of blood vessels, which help to conserve heat but also raise blood pressure’.

The good news is that diet can make a measurable difference, and quickly. “We can reduce the risks of any adverse events by keeping warm while inside and out … and following a heart-healthy diet,” she says. “Dietary changes can have a positive effect on cardiovascular risk within as little as a week.”

Potassium is key for lowering blood pressure and is abundant in most fruits and vegetables, especially bananas, spinach, potatoes and beans. “Magnesium and calcium are two other important minerals for lowering blood pressure,” adds Travers. “Calcium can be found in dairy products but they are both also found in spinach, kale and beans.”

Creamy spinach and potato bake

open image in gallery A heart-healthy twist on classic comfort food, pairing potassium-rich potatoes with calcium-packed greens ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1.5kg floury potatoes, peeled and finely sliced

1½ tbsp butter

3 garlic cloves, sliced

3 tbsp plain flour

400ml milk

300ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp white miso

2 tbsp fresh thyme

200ml reduced-fat crème fraîche

Pinch of nutmeg

260g bag of spinach

70g reduced-fat cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 180C/gas mark 4.

2. Layer the potatoes in a medium high-sided baking/casserole dish (28 x 22cm dish).

3. In a large frying pan, fry the garlic in the butter for 1–2 minutes, then stir in the flour.

4. Slowly add the milk and stock, stirring continuously until it forms a smooth and thick sauce.

5. Now add the miso, thyme, crème fraiche, nutmeg, spinach and grated cheese. Stir to combine and simmer for a further minute or so until the cheese is melted and the spinach wilted.

6. Season to taste.

7. Pour the mixture over the top of the potatoes, making sure all the layers of potatoes are submerged in the liquid.

8. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hr or until tender when pierced through the middle with a knife, and the top is golden and bubbling.

Tip: You can swap the spinach for cavolo nero. Great on its own or with some protein on the side (fish, chicken, etc).

The takeaway

For Travers, it’s not about superfoods or supplements but simple consistency. Colour, fibre and balance are the cornerstones of good winter health – the kind that supports your immune system, gut, heart and mind all at once.

The darker months will always take their toll, but with the right habits, you can make them restorative rather than depleting. Think of it less as surviving winter, and more as fortifying yourself for spring.