The best probiotics for women, recommended by health experts
‘Clinical trials have proven that supplements that contain live bacteria can help by reducing symptoms of bacterial vaginosis and thrush,’ says Dr Megan Rossi
Probiotics can support several areas of women’s health, but most people don’t know the extent to which these friendly bacteria can help. Live microorganisms, such as Lactobacillus strains, are more commonly associated with gut health benefits. But research is increasingly showing they can play a crucial role in maintaining a balanced vaginal microbiome.
By helping to restore healthy bacteria, the best probiotics may reduce the risk of common infections, including thrush and bacterial vaginosis, improve pH balance and support overall immunity and gut health for better digestion, energy and mood.
“Clinical trials have proven that supplements that contain live bacteria can help by reducing symptoms of bacterial vaginosis and thrush, improving bacterial and yeast balance,” explains probiotic researcher and expert Dr Megan Rossi.
According to Rossi, “75 per cent of women are predicted to have at least one episode of thrush, and 40 to 45 per cent will have two or more episodes in their lifetime. Not only do the symptoms decrease quality of life and increase antibiotic and antifungal use, but they are associated with increased risk of STIs and obstetric and gynaecological complications such as late miscarriage and premature labour.”
Taking care of your vaginal microbiome is essential – but it can be difficult to understand how it works, what kinds of probiotics to support it with and how to administer them. To get a better understanding of the best probiotics for women, we asked women’s health professionals to recommend the ones you should be taking.
Meet the experts
- Dr Megan Rossi, also known as The Gut Health Doctor, is a renowned gut health expert with an award-winning PhD in probiotics. She is an expert on the microbiome.
- Dr Milli Raizada, also known as The Root Cause Doctor, is a senior clinical lecturer at Lancaster University. She is also the founder of Dr Milli Health and a TEDx speaker on women’s health and hormones.
- Dr Nikki Ramskill is a GP who also goes by The Female Health Doctor. She specialises in hormones, fertility and pelvic health.
- Dr Sabina Hanoman-Singh is a GP with a special interest in longevity medicine, cellular performance and aesthetics.
1Smart Strains for your vaginal microbiome
- Size: 30 capsules
- How to take it: Take one daily or two daily during antibiotic or antifungal treatment
The Smart Strains vaginal probiotic has been designed to reduce symptoms and recurrence of thrush and bacterial vaginosis.
“Your vagina is home to a delicate balance of bacteria, mainly lactobacillus species. These ‘friendly’ bacteria keep the vaginal environment healthy by protecting you from infections, such as thrush, bacterial vaginosis, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). As well as key strains [a blend of Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, both shown to colonise the vagina and reduce candida growth], this supplement also contains lactoferrin for full vaginal support, which is why I’d recommend it,” explains Dr Nikki Ramskill.
With a considerable amount of research behind the product, each capsule delivers five billion live bacteria.
2VJJ Health ultimate UT
- Size: 30 sachets
- How to take it: Take three sachets a day for three days
Ultimate UT by VJJ Health is “the best option for women who experience both vaginal and urinary tract symptoms” because probiotics have been combined with D-Mannose, says Dr Ramskill. D-Mannose prevents cystitis-causing bacteria from sticking inside the body.
The powdered probiotic should be mixed with water and helps to flush out your system. The sweet flavour makes it easy to take several times a day, depending on your needs. It can be used preventively as a daily supplement or intensively to help relieve UTI symptoms.
3Optibac for women oral vaginal supplement
- Size: 30 capsules
- How to take it: Take one daily, preferably with breakfast
Optibac is a well-known probiotics brand, but this oral vaginal supplement contains specific strains that naturally occur in the vaginal and urinary tracts. The supplement “contains the clinically backed strains L. rhamnosus GR-1 and L. reuteri RC-14, which help maintain vaginal balance,” says Dr Ramskill. It is often recommended when taking antifungal or antibacterial medications or using pessaries and creams.
It’s among the most affordable options on this list, with a 30-day supply at little more than £20. Some probiotics, especially those targeting women’s health concerns, can be expensive, so this is a strong contender for the most affordable preventive supplement on the market.
4Daye proviotic
- Size: 30 tablets
- How to take it: Take one tablet daily
Powered by the clinically studied Lactobacillus plantarum GLP3 strain, Daye’s proviotic is a vegan tablet that helps to nurture a balanced microbiome. The targeted strain is designed to survive its journey through your system and reach the gut alive. It “offers a strain of probiotic bacteria, known for its benefits to both vaginal and digestive health,” says Dr Ramskill.
The small pill is easy to swallow, and is free from additives, fillers, dairy, soy, gluten, nuts, corn and preservatives.
5Canesten Canesbiotics intimate care
- Size: 30
- How to take it: Take one a day
Canesten’s canesbiotics oral capsules are specially formulated to support women’s health – the included B2 supports the maintenance of mucous membranes and vaginal mucosa, and vulvar skin. This addition makes them especially effective for menopausal women who might be struggling with dryness.
“These probiotics are widely available and contain the same clinically researched strains as Optibac, great for everyday balance. The price is reasonable too,” says Dr Ramskill
Each capsule contains four billion live cultures of Lactobacillus helveticus, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium lactis.
6Bio-Kult candea
- Size: 60 capsules
- How to take it: Take two capsules daily with food
This seven-strain formula from Bio-Kult also contains garlic and grapefruit extract, so the supplement “supports gut and vaginal health, though they’re not as targeted as the higher-ranked probiotics on this list of recommendations,” says Dr Ramskill. Designed to reach the gut alive, these capsules can be swallowed whole or pulled apart and sprinkled onto food or mixed into a tea or smoothie.
They’re gentle on the system and suitable for pregnant women, though it’s always worth consulting with your doctor before taking any new medication or supplements if you’re pregnant.
Your questions on the best probiotics for women, answered
What is the best probiotic for women?
There are lots of targeted probiotic supplements for women that work to prevent and treat intimate health concerns. For a hard-working daily supplement, Smart Strains probiotic comes highly recommended. Backed by a great deal of research, it contains lactoferrin for full vaginal support.
For combating the effects of dryness, along with microbiome imbalances, Canesten’s canesbiotics has a solution with added B2. If cystitis and UTIs are an issue, the added D-Mannose in the VJJ supplements might help. For an affordable option, Optibac offers a good preventative option, and Bio-Kult’s candea gut supplement is recommended for pregnancy.
What are the best natural remedies?
The most effective preventive steps are surprisingly simple. Wash with water only, avoiding fragranced products. Choose cotton underwear and change out of damp clothes quickly. Manage stress to keep your immune system resilient. Eat a diet rich in prebiotic fibre and fermented probiotic foods.
Above all, seek help early. Recurrent UTIs, thrush, bacterial vaginosis or painful sex are not conditions to silently endure. “If you notice unusual symptoms such as unusual discharge or itching, see your GP for a proper check,” says Dr Raizada.
