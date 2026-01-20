The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
9 best cod liver oil supplements to boost health and immunity, tried and tested with expert guidance
Taking this hardworking fish oil can help to reduce inflammation, boost brain function and support heart health
Let’s face it: cod liver oil is not one of the most appealing supplements, but with just one in five people in the UK eating the NHS-recommended two portions of fish a week, according to the Marine Stewardship Council, many of us will be looking to supplement our intake.
Cod liver oil contains vitamin A and D, as well as omega-3, which contains EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) – more on that in a moment. With Northern Europeans being among the first to use it to help relieve stiff muscles and achy joints, it has been taken for health reasons for centuries, but what are the benefits of taking it today?
“It’s one of those really hardworking, cost-effective supplements that often gets a bit overlooked for sexier, newer ones,” says Dr Mayoni Gooneratne, a women’s health functional medicine doctor and founder of Human Health. Cod liver oil contains vitamin D, A and omegas, which are involved in communication between cells, making the supplement multi-functional, she explains. Meanwhile, the ratio of EPA and DHA oils are “really potent for cardiovascular health and for immune system health”, something the vitamin D also speaks to. This will help with your bones and joints, as well as brain and eye function, she adds.
Studies have also found cod liver beneficial in reducing inflammation in recreational athletes, lowering triglycerides in the blood and even minimising depressive symptoms. Not all research has been favourable, though: a prospective cohort study published in the BMJ in 2024 found daily fish oil consumption could increase, not decrease, a healthy person’s likelihood of developing heart disease or stroke. However, the supplement did help to slow symptoms in those who had experienced previous cardiovascular issues.
Cod liver also has a reputation for being foul-smelling and revolting (ask any Boomer forced to take it daily to avoid rickets), but in 2026, the majority of reputable cod liver supplements are tasteless and odourless. You don’t even need to consume it by the spoonful anymore, and according to Maz Packham, expert nutritionist for W-Wellness, “compliance is higher when people take the nutrient in capsule form over a liquid, as it’s easy to take and convenient”.
It’s important to make sure you check cod liver supplements are suitable for you, too. Cod liver should be avoided in pregnancy, because of the teratogenic vitamin A, which can impact the fetus. It also acts as a natural blood thinner that can increase the risks of bleeding in anyone already on blood-thinning medication. And people need to be cautious about over-consuming vitamin A or D, and taking it ahead of surgeries.
In short, doing your homework is really important; in this case, we’ve done it for you. Keep reading for my guide to the best cod liver oil supplements, which I tried and tested over several months.
The best cod liver oil supplements for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Rosita extra virgin cod liver oil softgels: £42.49, Healf.com
- Best budget option – Holland & Barrett cod liver oil 1000mg: £8.99, Hollandandbarrett.com
- Best cod liver oil and omega-3 – Vitabiotics cod liver oil plus omega-3 ultra 2-in-1 fish oil and vitamin D: £6.40, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for children – Möllers omega-3 taste of lemon cod liver oil: £14.31, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
I consulted experts Dr Mayoni Gooneratne and nutritionist Maz Packham to discuss what cod liver oil is, potential benefits and downsides, how to find the best cod liver supplements and also to discover whether cod liver oil and other omega-3 fish oil products were interchangeably effective.
I researched and tasted a range of cod liver and omega-3 supplements, based on expert advice and recommendations, assessing every supplement on value for money, effects, benefits and drawbacks. I have been testing these for five months. From taste and odour to changes in my mood and wellbeing, I’ve gone into more depth on my testing criteria at the bottom of this guide.
1Rosita extra virgin cod liver oil softgels
- Best Cod liver oil overall
- Supplement type Softgels
- Product size 90 softgels per bottle; lasts between one and six months depending on how many you’re taking
- Why we love it
- Excellent quality, taste and brand transparency
- Visible skin benefits
- Take note
- Instructions to take up to three daily (after increasing from starting dose of one every other day) which would make it expensive
Rosita’s cod liver capsules are made from sustainably harvested Norwegian fish, using an ancient cold-extraction method where the temperature never exceeds 50 degrees F, compared with other commercial brands that boil their oil at 350F plus and destroy vitamins in the process.
They are tasteless, so will quickly dispel any biases you may have against “gross” cod liver oil of the past. As Dr Gooneratne explains, these softgels are “really palatable” owing to cod’s environment, the Norwegian fjords. I couldn’t resist cracking one open and, wow: it does smell like a Norwegian fjord, and feels silkier than the most expensive skincare serum I own. Easy to swallow, they’re also so raw and potent the brand advises you start with one every other day as your body adjusts, before working your way up to your optimal dosage.
While I can’t be certain they played a part in this, I did start noticing my skin looking glossier and my hyperpigmentation less noticeable after a couple of weeks of taking these.
The brand’s commitment to quality, sustainability and transparency is evident, from using wild-caught hook-and-line fishing methods to rigorous third-party testing and the results available on its website. They are also suitable for children, and available in liquid form (£38.49, Healf.com).
2Holland & Barrett cod liver oil 1000mg
- Best Budget cod liver oil
- Supplement type Capsules
- Product size 120 capsules per bottle; take one a day
- Why we love it
- Available in different quantities and concentrations for all needs and budgets
- Take note
- Plastic packaging (but at least 80 per cent recycled plastic)
- Not the highest EPA/DHA
Holland & Barrett’s signature brand cod liver oil capsules are a budget-friendly way to get your daily omega-3 dose, with 90mg of DHA and 80mg of EPA per capsule, as well as 100 per cent of your daily RDA of vitamins A and D. While they might be cheap, they aren’t full of random filler ingredients, making them excellent value for money.
You can choose 500mg varieties in bottles of 30, 60, 120 or 240 capsules (these range in price from £2.49 to £10.04), or 1000mg capsules available in bottles of 60, 120 or 240 capsules (these range from £8.99 to £22.99). These make it easy to figure out if cod liver oil is right for you without having to spend an eye-watering £30. I was impressed with how they were tasteless, plus it was easy to add a capsule a day to my diet.
3Vitabiotics cod liver oil plus omega-3 ultra 2-in-1 fish oil and vitamin D
- Best Cod liver oil and omega-3 in one
- Supplement type Capsules
- Product size 60 capsules, recommended dose is two-per-day
- Why we love it
- Fantastic quality for the price
- Combines cod liver oil with fish oil in a roughly 50:50 ratio
- Take note
- More ingredients than the pricier brands (but still no fillers like starch or yeast)
- Not suitable for children
This affordable buy doesn’t have a fishy taste or smell (the gel coating is orange-flavoured) and boasts impressive credentials for the price: it’s certified for sustainability by Friend of the Sea, which means the fish oil inside each capsule is sourced from wild, non-endangered fish which are never targeted during peak spawning seasons.
Made using a multi-distillation and filtration process, this cod liver capsule is unusual because it’s a two-in-one, with a roughly 50:50 ratio that also includes omega-3s sourced from other fish varieties.
These were super easy to integrate into my everyday life, with no smells, aftertaste or negative effects. I took these during a work-heavy spate and noticed fewer hormonal energy dips, memory lapses and mood swings.
4Dropi Clean Icelandic fish oil
- Best Cod liver oil for joints
- Supplement type Liquid
- Product size 34 servings, based on one 5ml spoonful daily
- Why we love it
- Pure, cold-processed product; fully traceable
- Great taste
- Very high EPA/DHA concentration
- Take note
- Not the most budget-friendly
Fun fact: (most) Icelanders take a shot of cod liver oil with breakfast, and if they all taste as good as Dropi, I can see why. This cold-pressed cod liver oil is made using a similar technique to one employed by early Viking settlers, where temperatures are kept below 42C to preserve all the good stuff found in the oil.
Dropi is third-party tested and fully traceable; each bottle can be tracked via a QR code which directs you to the fisherman who caught your north Atlantic Iceland Westfjord cod. You can almost taste this quality and transparency in the liquid. The original flavour I tested tastes like fish, but in a “Michelin-starred, freshly caught and delicious” kind of way.
Dropi comes in a range of flavours, like ginger, fennel, spearmint and mandarin, in liquid and capsule form, as well as versions suitable for children. The apothecary-style bottle is also chic enough to display, which is not a sentence I ever imagined writing about cod liver oil.
I had a very intense week of yoga training that went much better than they have in the past (more flexibility, less stiffness, no inflammation, joint pain or new injuries). I can’t say for certain if Dropi is responsible, but I had been taking it for a couple of weeks beforehand, so it might have played a part. Bonus: I gave this to my bulldog ‘nephew’ for several weeks to help with a swelling on his paw (as per a vet’s advice). Not only did it completely shrink his foot ailment, his coat is the glossiest and healthiest-looking it’s ever been.
5Möllers omega-3 taste of lemon cod liver oil
- Best Cod liver oil for children
- Supplement type Liquid
- Product size 250ml, approximately 50 5ml servings per bottle
- Why we love it
- Excellent taste
- Glass packaging
Nordic brand Möllers has been in the cod liver oil business for more than 150 years, and that quality and attention to detail comes through in the product. Made from sustainably caught Northeast Arctic cod that’s processed within 24 hours, and placed in an oxygen-free environment where vitamin E is added before it’s bottled, to limit light exposure, it stands out for its freshness, purity and flavour.
This brand has won Superior Taste Awards for all four flavours (lemon, natural, apple and tutti frutti – the highest-rated, according to children) from the International Taste & Quality Institute in Brussels. It also boasts a high concentration of DHA and EPA (500mg DHA and 400mg EPA, respectively, per 5ml spoonful). I tested the cod liver oil in liquid form, but it is also available as capsules.
6Ancient and Brave true omegas +
- Best Vegan alternative to cod liver oil
- Supplement type Softgels
- Product size 60 softgels, recommended dose is two-per-day
- Why we love it
- Vegan
- Also has omega-7s from sea buckthorn
- Take note
- It’s cheaper to order refills and subscribe
I’ve been an Ancient and Brave fan for some time – not only do the products I’ve tried make a visible difference, but reusing the glass jars by ordering refill pouches is convenient and feels less wasteful. And I was excited to try a plant-based omega-3 softgel, which offers many of the same benefits of cod liver oil. These include similar DHA/EPA ratios; True Omegas+ have 300mg DHA and 150mg EPA per two-capsule serving.
This vegan-friendly version is made from algae-sourced omega-3 oil (1000mg) and also has omega-7 from sea buckthorn, known to be good for hydration. Easy to swallow, these are one way to get cod liver benefits without the cod, from improved focus and cognitive function to better energy and more hydrated skin.
7Bare Biology rise & shine omega-3 and vitamin D3 capsules
- Best Pregnancy-safe fish oil
- Supplement type Softgels
- Product size 60 softgels, recommended dose is two-per-day
- Why we love it
- Suitable for use during pregnancy
- Sustainable, ethical, transparent brand
- Take note
- Suitable for children 12 years and up
Bare Biology’s omega-3 and vitamin D capsules aren’t made from cod liver, but since they have the boost of added vitamin D and were recommended by experts I spoke to for this article (as well as mentioned by other experts I’ve spoken to), this brand is clearly doing something very right. Crucially, these can be a good swap for any pregnant women looking for a cod liver oil substitute.
“There is no fishy aftertaste, which is a key factor for anyone who is not consuming oily fish in their diet due to taste preferences,” says nutritionist Maz Packham. “We do often see omega 3 paired with vitamin D; together they can provide complementary benefits for modulating inflammation, supporting immunity and cardiovascular support. Both nutrients play a role in cell membrane health and they may both have a positive influence on mood.”
This brand also wins points for transparency: the wild fish oil (sardine, anchovy, mackerel) is sustainably sourced, certified by MarinTrust and Friends of the Sea, and each batch is tested by International Fish Oil Standards.
8Wiley’s Finest peak EPA omega-3
- Best Cod liver oil alternative with a high EPA to DHA ratio
- Supplement type Capsules
- Product size 60 capsules per bottle; take one a day
- Why we love it
- MSC-certified products sourced sustainably from wild Alaskan pollock
- Take note
- The capsules are huge
Wiley’s Finest is considered one of the most reputable and reliable fish oil brands on the market. Its peak EPA, which boasts 1000 mg of EPA and DHA per serving – four times the strength of some other fish oils on the market – can be a good alternative to omegas from cod, promising to help with vision, heart and brain function.
Cod liver typically has higher DHA (known to promote brain health and development and support blood pressure regulation) than EPA (linked to mood benefits, slower cognitive decline and heart health), so this is an option for anyone needing the latter. Some physicians even recommend high EPA ratios to their patients instead of a more balanced EPA/DHA mix, after research found them to be associated with reduced cardiovascular risk.
Wiley’s peak EPA boasts Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, meaning the oil in the capsules is from wild-caught Alaskan pollock that have been tested up to three times by third-party labs for safety, purity and quality before they get into customers’ hands.
Flavourless and odourless, these are big pills to swallow, but the good news is you only need one a day.
Your questions about cod liver oil answered
What are the best cod liver oil supplements?
Rosita’s extra virgin cod liver oil soft gels are nothing like the cod liver of your childhood: they go down easily, don’t smell or taste “gross”, and the oil is of such a high-quality that I genuinely considered using it as topical skincare. (Yes, my testing involved breaking open the gel cap, tasting and assessing the oil quality; I’m assiduous.) Rosita’s approach to every step of production – the pristine fjords these cod are living in, using a time-tested, cold-extraction processing method (to ensure all vitamins remain plentiful), as well as the extensive third-party testing – reassures me of the brand’s transparency and the product quality. It can also be quite a cost-effective option, depending on the quantity you find optimal.
Prefer a drinkable cod liver oil? I’ve been glugging Icelandic brand Dropi’s version: it tastes great, seems to have improved my inflammation and joint pain and I think it’s really cool that you can trace the product you’re drinking back to the fisherman who sourced it via a QR code. Now that I’ve seen that level of transparency, it really sets the bar for all other supplement brands.
How I tested cod liver oils
To find the best cod liver oils, I tested a range of popular supplements over time, focusing on how they performed in real, everyday use rather than just on-label claims. Each product was assessed against a clear set of criteria, from taste and side effects to overall wellbeing, ease of use and value for money:
- Taste and odour: The most off-putting thing about cod liver oil (other than its name) is the taste and smell. I sought out products from reputable brands that prioritised purity for optimal taste.
- Side effects: Cod liver oil can cause tummy upset, bad breath (“fishy burps”) and nausea, so I wanted to make sure the products I tested didn’t cause any nastiness.
- Day-to-day mood and wellbeing: Though it can take several months to notice the full benefits of cod liver oil, I considered each supplement on a daily basis: how energised or run down I felt, whether I noticed any differences or improvements in mood or memory, how my skin looked and if I noticed any less joint pain or stiffness.
- Variety: I made sure to include vegetarian/vegan alternatives, as well as a few omega-3 fish oil supplements for anyone looking for a pregnancy-safe alternative to cod liver oil.
- Easy to take: I also judged each cod liver and omega-3 supplement on how easy it is to take each day.
- Cost: The price and whether the product was suited to a range of budgets was also considered.
Is cod liver oil safe?
The cod’s liver is where environmental pollutants like heavy metals can accumulate, which may raise concern about toxicity. As Dr Gooneratne explains: “Because they're bottom feeders [they feed near the seabed], they're filtrating soil, so you want to make sure they're not just growing anywhere. The purity of the way that animal is farmed is important”. With this in mind, the best cod liver oil brands undertake and publish all third-party testing results, as well as being transparent around the traceability and sourcing of their fish oil.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Jennifer Barton is a freelance journalist who has reported on health, fitness and wellbeing for the past 15 years. A former ballet dancer (currently training to become a yoga teacher), she has four children and is passionate about researching and testing products with the advice of experts in mind, to help the public and the next generation discern between useful, quality supplements and overpriced products propped up by marketing jargon.
