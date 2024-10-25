Forget Adidas sambas, everyone’s wearing these £90 trainers now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Pounding the pavement and populating the office, Adidas sambas have been everywhere in recent years. But with their popularity starting to wane, there’s a new It-trainer in town. Meet the Puma speedcat.

The shoes debuted at number three in Lyst’s quarterly index of what’s hot in the fashion world (right behind Bella Hadid’s suede Coach bag and Alaia’s cult mesh ballet flats), meaning the Puma trainer has officially stolen samba’s crown.

Boasting a similarly streamlined silhouette (chunky styles aren’t returning any time soon), the speedcat is inspired by motorsport racing.

Originally designed as a fireproof Formula 1 style, it’s gone from a staple of drivers on the circuit to a street-style star. Low profile with a super slimline sole, the speedcat style comes in a vibrant red hue that’s the perfect dopamine hit during the colder months.

Are your Adidas sambas looking a bit worse for wear? If so, here’s everything you need to know about the hyped trainer style to invest in next.

Puma speedcat OG sneakers: £90, Puma.com

open image in gallery ( Puma )

Designed 25 years ago for the race track, the original Puma speedcat trainers were fireproof for racing drivers. Despite the design having evolved for the fashion world, the original streamlined appearance and vibrant colourways remain unchanged.

The speedcat OG sold out within 17 minutes when it first launched with A-lister approval from the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa. Both celebs have plumped for the red pair, styling the slimline shoes with everything from cargos and wide-leg denim jeans to black mini dresses.

Characterised by their sleek shape, leather upper and slim sole, the low-profile trainers feature Puma’s recognisable logo and white overlay. Just like the sambas, Puma’s trainers have the same everyday appeal with both the red and black colourways slotting seamlessly into your existing wardrobe.

Costing just £90, the Puma speedcats are also one of the cheapest branded trainers on the market. So, run, don’t walk, to pick up a pair for yourself.

