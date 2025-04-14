Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reminiscent of Saint Laurent, M&S’s brown suede penny loafers have become this season’s must-have shoe – if you’re lucky enough to find your size in stock, that is.

The high street style is designed with same timeless details as Saint Laurent’s cult logo shoe. Characterised by their flat heel and supple suede finish, the luxurious ruching along the sides and saddle detailing on the vamp belies their £55 price tag.

Thanks to Chloe, Miu Miu and Prada all making a case for the fabric in their spring/summer 2025 collections, suede has overtaken leather in every form this season, from fringed jackets and slouchy tote bags to skirts and sandals.

A loafer is one of the easiest ways to wear the trend – and M&S’s penny style is the fashion crowd’s latest obsession. Classic, versatile and stylish, the loafers have barely stayed in stock since launching earlier this year.

Available in a vintage light brown shade and an expensive-looking chocolate hue, the loafers are neutral enough to pair with any look. Whether you wear them with barrel leg jeans, a balloon-maxi skirt or leopard print mini dress, the styling options are endless.

If you’re looking for the perfect shoe to complete your spring and summer wardrobe, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s suede loafers – including when they’re being restocked.

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S has upped its game when it comes to its fashion offering in recent years – but one thing that’s stayed the same is the brand’s commitment to comfort (trust me, I’ve got three pairs of M&S shoes in rotation right now). The viral loafers in question have built up quite the reputation for their comfy fit, boasting M&S’s signature insolia flex sole to support the movement of your foot.

The upper is crafted from leather with a plush suede finish that adds to their premium feel. Complete with Saint Laurent-inspired ruching along the sides, there’s also saddle detailing on the vamp for timeless appeal.

The loafers are available in a rich chocolate shade, but my favourite colourway for spring and summer is the light brown. The versatile neutral shade will slot seamlessly into your warm-weather wardrobe, whether styled with wide-leg jeans and a linen blazer or paired with white socks and a pleated skirt. Combining a smart look with stylish detailing, the loafers will help take the guesswork out of workwear dressing during the summer months, too.

Both colourways of the brown suede loafers are set to be restocked in all sizes tomorrow (Tuesday 15 April) – so set your alarms.

Looking for more sartorial inspiration? Get RSVP-ready with our round-up of the best wedding guest dresses