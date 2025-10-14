Claudia Winkleman is back on our screens in Celebrity Traitors – and so are her covetable outfits. Over the course of three seasons of the hit BBC game show, the presenter – along with her stylist Sinead McKeefry – has curated a wardrobe where punk-meets-countrycore.

From tartan kilts and killer knitwear to statement faux fur and cashmere arm warmers, her outfits are a mix of both high street and designer – think Spanx leggings with Chanel outerwear, or a Kooples blazer over a Cos polo neck.

We’re only two episodes in, but we’ve seen plenty of high/low dressing. So far, Winkleman has plumped for a Chloe blazer with Hunter boots, as well as a floor-sweeping Alexander McQueen coat over a Cos merino wool sweater. But there’s one piece that’s stolen the show (second only to Alan Carr’s terrible acting): a pair of Givenchy knee high boots.

The shark lock buckle boots are a slip-on style crafted from calfskin leather. Characterised by their unique silhouette and fold-over shaft, the boots are given punk flavour thanks to three oversized engraved metal buckles.

While the exact pair are available to shop from Givenchy’s US site, they come with an eye-watering price tag of $2,550 (£1,921) – but I’ve just spotted a high street alternative courtesy of H&M. Better yet, they’re currently on sale. Here’s everything you need to know.

H&M knee high black boots Reduced down to just £119 for members of H&M’s loyalty program (which is free to sign up to), these boots boast a 100 per cent leather upper and lining. Available in both black and brown, the shoes feature a similarly oversized silhouette and single buckle detailing, which nods to the Givenchy boots. The practical flat sole lends them to everyday wear, adding some edge to outfits. Whether you style with leggings and an oversized blazer or knit à la Claudia, or pair with tights and a mini dress for an evening look, the boots are a versatile addition to any winter wardrobe – particularly with a 15 per cent discount. £139 £119 from Hm.com Prices may vary

For more Celebrity Traitors fashion, I’ve found the exact outfits from the first two episodes