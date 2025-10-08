Claudia Winkleman’s exact outfit from episode 1 of Celebrity Traitors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Finally, Celebrity Traitors is here. And it’s shaping up to be the perfect game show: high-stakes drama combined with psychological warfare and contestants from the showbiz (Stephen Fry, Alan Cara, Clare Balding and Tom Daley). But unlike many game shows, The Traitors also delivers on the fashion front.

In addition to game playing and conniving characters, it’s Claudia Winkleman’s aspirational knit-heavy, tartan-splashed and punk-infused wardrobe that repeatedly steals the show. According to the producers, this season it’s been taken up a notch, thanks to the starry A-lister line-up bringing their own sartorial A-game to the castle.

In previous years, the Winkleman effect has caused pieces to sell out (case in point, the chunky red jumper from season two or the dark green Bora knit from season three). With the help of her stylist Sinead McKeefry – who also works with her on Strictly Come Dancing – the presenter has carved out a niche for herself. Think monochrome separates, fingerless gloves, boxy silhouettes and oversized fits. Her moody wardrobe reflects the romantic and rugged landscape of the Scottish Highlands and castle.

Some pieces return season after season – see Claudia’s signature pair of Spanx or her Hunter wellies. But each series, her statement looks get better and better (we don’t know how her stylist will top the Raey shearling maxi coat paired with Chanel faux fur boots from season three). But if any series promises to deliver, it’s sure to be the celebrity version.

Episode one is only just underway, and it’s already fulfilled the brief. So, if you’re looking to inject some The Traitors aesthetic into your autumn wardrobe, here’s where to shop Claudia’s looks – plus the affordable alternatives from the high street.

Episode 1

Claudia has plumped for one of her most signature looks to kick off the series: a black wool cape from Luxury Family Affair (£763, Luxuryfamilyaffair.com) paired with her favourite black Spanx leggings (£100, Spanx.com).

For a more affordable alternative, invest in this Monsoon cape (£130, Monsoon.com). Claudia accessorised the ensemble with her go-to pair of Johnstons of Elgin cashmere mittens (£90, Johnstonsofelgin.com), in the same grey colourway as seen in the first three seasons.

open image in gallery Claudia rewore one of her favourite pieces in episode one: a black cape ( BBC )

The monochrome look was elevated by an ivory blouse with ruffled sleeves poking out of the cape. This H&M style (£27.99, Hm.com) will help you replicate the outfit.

open image in gallery Claudia picked her traitors in another monochrome ensemble ( BBC )

For the tense roundtable, where Claudia picked her traitors, she styled her signature black Spanx with a fitted black blazer – I’d recommend this Asos Design style (£65, Asos.com) as a great high street pick – and an ivory blouse with statement neck tie detailing. M&S’s design will help you nail the look (£30, Marksandspencer.com).

The knee-high boots are the star of the show with their statement buckle detailing. While I’m yet to find the exact pair, these from Steve Madden (£245, Stevemadden.com) are just as good.

open image in gallery It wouldn’t be The Traitors without a smattering of herringbone ( BBC )

It wouldn’t be The Traitors without a smattering of herringbone. And Claudia wore a statement Chloe jacket (£2,125,Harveynichols.co.uk) that has a herringbone finish, on-trend funnel neckline and utilitarian cut. A pair of camel twill leggings (which look to be Ralph Lauren trousers (£149,Ralphlauren.co.uk)) and two-tone wellies completed Claudia’s look.

Funnel neck silhouettes are everywhere this season, so it’s not hard to replicate the look on the high street – whether that’s with Asos Design’s herringbone jacket (£65,Asos.com) or Zara’s short trench (£59.99,Zara.com). Leaning into one of her favourite styling tricks, McKeefry layered a ruffled ivory blouse. I’d recommend opting for this Mint Velvet blouse (£99,Mintvelvet.com) under the jacket.

