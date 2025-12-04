This £39 fragrance box rivals £100+ perfume advents, with scents from Creed and Kilian

Fragrance is the beauty sphere’s current fascination. All the way back in August, the first beauty advent calendar of 2025 to sell out was the Harrods fragrance calendar, shortly followed by the Lookfantastic fragrance advent calendar. Now it would seem Flannels has jumped on the scenting bandwagon, launching its very own fragrance box – with some serious savings on offer.

While fragrance advent calendars can cost anywhere from £90 to £250, the Flannels Christmas fragrance edit box is priced at just £39 (Flannels.com). Granted, with six fragrance minis, it’s not a 12 of 24-day countdown, but I’d argue it’s even better with savings of more than £100. After all, 24 miniature vials of perfume just about borders on excessive, if not clutter.

The brands featured are on par with its advent rivals. To put the savings into context, Creed’s queen of silk eau de parfum costs £160 for three 10ml atomisers (Creedfragrances.co.uk). In the gift set you’ll receive one of these purse sprays, meaning that just one of six items included costs more than the price of the fragrance box – £53.33, to be exact.

With such great value at stake, I’m expecting this set to sell out quickly, so scroll on to browse all the important details.

Flannels Beauty Christmas fragrance edit box Within the elegantly wrapped package, which is perfect for gifting, you’ll receive six fragrances across five brands. Inside the box you’ll find Juliette Has A Gun’s not a perfume (5ml); Juliette Has A Gun’s Juliette (5ml); Kilian’s apple brandy on the rocks (7.5ml); Moncler’s pour femme (7.5ml); Versace’s bright crystal (10ml); and, as mentioned above, Creed’s queen of silk (10ml). For anyone not familiar with the scents, they span floral, amber, fresh, spiced and fruity aromas, meaning you’ll be taking home a full library of fragrance to play with. When perfumes cost as much as these – £210, in the case of Kilian’s apple brandy on the rocks (Selfridges.com) – you need time for them to linger on your skin and for the oils to mingle the heat of your body. Only then can you make a confident purchasing decision, and that’s exactly the appeal of this gift box. Besides the fact it’s worth more than £140, of course. £39 from Flannels.com Prices may vary

