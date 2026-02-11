Kate Middleton’s go-to high street brand is a must-know for spring staples

Among the best clothing brands on the British high street, Boden is beloved by the Princess of Wales. Be it a tailored coat, knitwear or accessories (all of which have immediately sold out), Kate Middleton has worn Boden pieces countless times at Royal engagements. While the rest of us are more likely to be dressing for the office or school pick-up, Boden delivers on all fronts.

The label’s latest drop has us dreaming of warmer days – think linen tailoring, classic shirts, printed dresses and hardworking basics. As always, there’s also a commitment to luxurious materials throughout the collection, from cotton frocks to silk-blend camis.

In addition to Kate Middleton, Boden’s notable fan base also includes Claudia Winkleman and Holly Willoughby. The label’s appeal lies in its considered approach to design, favouring character over fleeting trends.

If you are looking to refresh your wardrobe for spring and beyond, here are my top picks from Boden’s new collection.

An effortlessly stylish look for spring, Boden’s linen trousers and matching blazer are tailored for a smart and flattering look. The trousers are wide-leg, and the blazer has classic lapels, a single-breasted cut and a fitted silhouette.

An elevated alternative to a cotton or linen waistcoat, this denim style looks like it’ll have a flattering fit thanks to the tailored cut. Complete with a scoop neckline and longline cut, the dark, indigo hue makes it easy to style. Wear it with neutral trousers or embrace a double denim look with similarly shaded jeans.

Finished in an on-trend tartan-style print, these ballet flats will add instant intrigue to any outfit. Reduced by more than 50 per cent, the pumps boast a Mary Jane-style elasticated strap and comfortable, rounded toe. Wear with grey or white socks during the winter months before styling with floaty dresses in the spring.

Tartan kilts were the unexpected trend to emerge from London Fashion Week – and they’re far more wearable than you might think. This woollen number from Boden is designed with a pink and green check colour palette, featuring a high-rise waist and knee-grazing length (it’s helpfully available in petite, regular and tall lengths too). Lean into the punk feel with biker boots or dress down with ballet flats.

Every wardrobe can benefit from a layering piece like this cable knit vest. Whether styled over a crisp white or striped shirt, worn over a T-shirt or thrown over a dress, the tank is a versatile staple. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kate making an appearance wearing this design – it’s the perfect balance between being fashion-forward and understated.

Your search for the perfect statement winter coat is over. Boden’s wool coat is finished in a vintage-inspired teal, brown and pink checkered pattern. Characterised by its sweeping long length and double-breasted silhouette, the design features a double lining and functional pockets. It looks like the perfect thing to wrap up in this winter.

Boden’s mule style shoes secured a spot in our writer Emma Henderson’s review of the best women’s slippers. “These slippers are a fun riff on a cork-style clog and I love the sturdy sole, which is made from pink rubber with a slight undulating texture,” she said. Noting their excellent quality and great fit, Emma predicted they’ll sell out fast – particularly given this mega saving.

Suede is still everywhere this season – and this pair of chic mules offers the perfect way to lean in this spring. Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or styled with a midi dress, the pointed toe gives them an air of elegance. Complete with exposed stitching detail and a slim sole, the loafer-style shoes are perfect for the office.

Boden’s argyle knit is an elevated everyday staple. The neutral classic print is brightened up by pink detailing, while the oversized silhouettes make it perfect for layering. Complete with a flattering V-neckline and button-down front, the cardigan is sure to be a hard-working addition to your wardrobe.

Reduced by 25 per cent, this pair of indigo wide-leg jeans is a staple for your winter wardrobe. The stitch detailing gives them a vintage feel, while the dark denim wash elevates them beyond your average pair of jeans. Available in petite, regular and long lengths, the jeans boast a flattering high waist.

Boden’s quarter zip-up style is one of its most recognisable silhouettes. Offering plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, the jumper can be worn as a sleek turtleneck or with a wide spread collar. The design is classically Boden, with a red and pink striped finish that adds some joyous shades to your winter wardrobe. Just make sure to use code ‘D24M’ when you check out, or you won’t be able to take advantage of this 10 per cent discount.

