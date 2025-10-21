From the ubiquitous buckle ballerinas and sculptural blazers to statement accessories (think balaclavas and bou bags), cool-girl label Ganni epitomises Copenhagen’s playful and print-heavy approach to fashion.

Understandably, its influence has seeped into the high street and the luxury label is responsible for some of the biggest trends of recent years: including leopard print. Be it Ganni’s bow blouse and animal print jeans, or the canvas tote and barn jacket, its clothing has inspired plenty of imitations.

Earlier this year, a leopard print puffer from Asda (yes, really) went viral on TikTok, due to it looking similar to Ganni’s coat while costing nearly £600 less. George’s £38 puffer is characterised by a similar bomber silhouette, hood and leopard print finish as Ganni’s garment.

Though one of the more unlikely destinations for trend-led fashion, the supermarket’s clothing line, George, is a go-to for budget alternatives to your favourite designer brands. From a gingham quilted jacket that rivals Nobody’s Child to a suedette bomber jacket that looks just like Zara’s sold-out style, the supermarket has dropped its best outerwear collection yet for 2025.

Unsurprisingly, the leopard print puffer is already selling out – here’s everything you need to know, including how to shop online.