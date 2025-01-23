Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales was spotted on a rare solo shopping trip in Notting Hill last night, visiting one of her favourite eyewear stores, Finlay and Co opticians.

Marking her gradual return to public life after her treatment for cancer last year, the latest sighting of Kate Middleton comes a week on from her poignant visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital.

The princess shared her diagnosis last January, with the hospital visit her most significant royal engagement in more than a year. Speaking with patients and medical staff, she expressed her relief at being in remission from cancer.

Adapting to life after treatment, the princess browsed spectacles at Finlay and Co on Wednesday evening. But, despite the casual outing, Kate’s outfit for the occasion was effortlessly elegant.

Styling a long navy coat with a tie waist over her go-to pair of Sezane mottled grey trousers (£130, Sezane.com), the princess accessorised the simple winter outfit with her checkered Aquascutum scarf (£160, Aquascutum-active.com), which she’s been wearing for more than a decade.

Something that is new, however, is the bag on her arm. Kate was carrying a small crossbody from Smythson (£850, Smythson.co.uk) in a luxurious dark taupe hue. The British luxury bag brand is a firm favourite of Kate’s, with various styles spotted on her shoulder over the years.

This also isn’t the first time Kate has shown her love for the independent, Italian-made eyewear brand Finlay and Co. On a royal engagement in the Bahamas, she plumped for the brand’s Henrietta light tortoise shell sunglasses (£150, Finlayandco.com), and has re-worn them at occasions like Wimbledon and the Royal Charity Polo Cup.

The princess stepped out the shop with a Finlay and Co bag, so it’s safe to say the mid-range brand has the royal seal of approval. As for what’s inside, stay tuned.

