The Princess of Wales made a poignant visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, where she recently underwent cancer treatment.

It marked Kate’s return to royal duties after her break from the public eye. As well as personally thanking doctors and nurses for their care, she shared her own experience with patients.

According to the BBC, Kate told a woman who was having chemotherapy: "It's really tough... It's such a shock... Everyone said to me, 'Please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference'."

Almost a year on from her revealing her diagnosis last January, the visit was her most significant solo royal engagement since her own treatment ended.

Of course, Kate rarely puts a sartorial foot wrong, and her latest public appearance is no exception. A masterclass in effortless elegance, she opted for a two-piece outfit that she had previously worn.

( Getty Images )

Pairing a Kiltane cashmere roll neck jumper in a rich Bordeaux burgundy hue (£60, Kiltane.com) with a matching Edeline Lee plait midi skirt (£595, Edelinelee.com), she threw over a burgundy tartan bespoke coat from Blazé Milano that perfectly tied in the look. As for accessories, she styled the ensemble with a dainty pair of contrasting metal hoop earrings (£89, Missoma.com) one of her go-to brands for affordable jewellery.

The Kiltane knit is almost out of stock, but I’ve spotted a stellar alternative that will set you back just £15.99 (you’re welcome).

Stradivarius high neck knit jumper: £15.99, Stradivarius.com

( Stradivarius )

Characterised by the same slim-fitting shape as Kate’s Kiltane knit, Stradivarius’s style boasts long sleeves, a high roll neck and a rich, burgundy finish, which is bang on trend for this season. An elevated staple for everyday wear, it’s just as wearable with a pair of wide-leg jeans as it is with a black mini-skirt for a dressy evening look.

Or, style with a matching burgundy midi skirt, à la Kate. For an effortless but elegant two-piece look, try this Topshop satin skirt (£29, Asos.com) or Finery’s jersey style (£39, Finerylondon.com). For £15, you can’t go wrong.

