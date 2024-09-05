Support truly

Despite innovations in hair styling thanks to the likes of Dyson and Shark, old-school Velcro hair rollers are officially back in vogue.

Racking up millions of views on TikTok, these user-friendly tools can give bombshell volume with little-to-no heat – from tower-high rollers as seen in Grease’s ‘Beauty School Drop Out’ to a Nineties-style supermodel bouncy blow-out in minutes. Velcro rollers are not only easy to use but democratically affordable, too (most come in at less than £10).

According to the Princess of Wales’s hair stylist of nearly 20 years, Richard Ward, hair rollers are the secret behind her signature bouncy look. Dubbed the “Chelsea blowout”, her perfectly curled and frizz-free look is reliant on rollers and is now a staple at Ward’s salon in London.

But rollers aren’t just royal-approved. Gigi Hadid owes her voluminous looks to rollers, too (she was papped walking around New York in a set of Velcro rollers) while Chris Appleton uses them on Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber is also a fan, endorsing the retro method on Instagram.

With both A-list and hairstylist endorsement, it might be time to introduce a set of Velcro hair rollers into your own routine. If you’re looking to recreate Kate Middleton’s signature bouncy look, we went to the experts for the lowdown on how to use rollers. Plus, the affordable sets to buy for bouncy, beautiful hair.

How should you prep your hair before using hair rollers?

“Start with towel-dried hair and styling spray or mousse to help hold your style,” Stephane Ferreira, senior stylist at the salon Live True London says. “Products like this are designed to add hold, and by allowing your hair to dry in the curled position, will give you more volume and longer lasting styles.”

Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight MBE suggests using lightweight products like a volumising foam or root lift mist for volume and hold. “My go-to every time is hairspray, misted on each section before rolling onto Velcros will heat protect when popping a hood dryer on, and give long-lasting hold and lift.”

According to Ferreira, your hair should be around 75 per cent dry ahead of applying rollers. Experts also suggest applying the rollers when your hair is still warm, so the curls are easier to set.

How to choose the best roller size for your hair

“Your hair length is one factor that will determine the size and then the final look you are after,” McKnight says. “The smaller the roller the more wave you can achieve, while a larger roller will give you a looser wave and more of a soft bend.”

Ferreira highlights how it’s worth trying different types to see what works for your hair type and length. “Rollers work on most hair lengths, but for short hair, they can be a little trickier to use. It might take you some time to finesse your style, particularly if you want to use larger rollers,” she says.

How to use hair rollers

McKnight says to start off by smoothing and untangling your sections to ensure easy roller removal (make sure to brush each section thoroughly. Then, lift hair straight up from the head (“this is a vital step for root lift and volume”, he says), before misting with hairspray from the roots to the ends for long-lasting hold and heat protection.

Place the roller at the ends of the hair and roll neatly to the roots, before clipping the roller at the roots to make sure they’re lifted. Once your whole head is finished with rollers, McKnight says to spray one final dose hairspray of. His top tip is to pop a hood dryer on, which is “the ideal method to heat up your hair to set the style”.

Alternatively, you can let your hair air dry or use a hair dryer – Ferreira suggests using a diffusing attachment for best results.

How should you set your look?

“Once hair is completely dry, we recommend using a holding spray or hair spray before you remove your rollers,” Ferreira says. “Gently remove rollers one by one and comb through with fingers, before setting with more spray.”

Sam McKnight adds that if the volume is what you’re after, try a texturing mist before finishing with hairspray to hold the hair while softening the look.

Are hair rollers bad for your hair?

Owing to the fact they require far less heat than other styling methods, velcro hair rollers are considered to be gentle on hair. They also don’t pull or put too much stress on hair like heat tools or brushes and larger ones can stay in place by themselves, so you’re scalp isn’t irritated by bobby pins.

Best hair rollers to buy

Mermaid hair velcro roller kit: £12, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Mermaid’s hair styling tools regularly go viral on TikTok and its velcro hair rollers are the heat-free key to a bouncy blowout. The set of six rollers comes with hair clips and a convenient storage bag. Promising visible volume and a subtle curl, the rollers are made from ultra-soft nylon Velcro that’s designed to glide against hair without pulling or tugging.

Revolution haircare mega hair roller gift set: £15, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

This kit from Revolution has just about everything you need to achieve a classic bouncy look à la Kate Middleton. Inside, you’ll find a thermal styling brush for prepping your hair and brushing out the finished curls, 10 velcro hair rollers, 10 section clips and a bag for storage or portability. With 10 rollers included, this is a great kit for those with thicker hair that needs more sectioning. The playful pink design adds to the retro feel.

Kitsch volumising roller clips: £7, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

These rollers from Kitsch boast a handy, hybrid clip design. There are two in the pack, with the long style a great option for shorter hair or bands. Applying one on each side of your parting as close to the roots as possible can frame the face and add volume to your look (let sit for 10 to 20 minutes). For best results, use your hair spray and blow dryer.

