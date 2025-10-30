The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best women’s purses and wallets, reviewed for function and style
Choose your everyday staple from the likes of Ganni, Radley and Charles & Keith
Much like your most reliable handbag, a purse needs to be stylish yet functional. A card holder might be enough for most – they're compact and easy to access, without the extra step of a magnetic closure or zip – but you may want a larger purse if you want more security, or you like to carry some coinage.
To find options for every storage preference and style, I assessed a range of designs – squeezing them into pockets, chucking them into tote bags and slotting them into handbags. The purses in this review have been used at self-service checkouts, restaurants, and even taken to a festival. Plus, they’ve all been assessed on the qualities that matter – ease of use and style. The best designs are on-trend but timeless, from polka dot print to chocolate brown.
Some of my favourites include Radley’s wallet, if you’re after a large purse, and Been’s Clapton bifold card holder as a smaller option, with its buttery-soft recycled leather. Meanwhile, Lululemon’s wristlet wallet is unmatched for practicality – it even has room for my AirPods.
The best women’s purses for 2025 are:
- Best purse overall – Radley pockets large bifold wallet: £79, Radley.co.uk
- Best budget option – Nobody’s Child black croc finish card holder: £29, Nobodyschild.com
- Best card holder overall – Been Clapton bifold: £60, Been.london
- Best premium option – Strathberry mosaic trifold wallet: £195, Strathberry.com
How I tested
To create this guide to the best purses, I selected designs from reputable and IndyBest-loved brands, and used them over the course of two months. The most important things I assessed were quality, capacity and security but, I also considered portability, accessibility and appearance. You can read my testing criteria in detail at the end of this guide.
1Radley pockets large bifold wallet
- Best: Women's purse overall
- Material: Leather
- Colourways: Black, teal
- Zippered compartment: Yes
- Why we love it
- Feels high quality and built to last
- More than enough room for cash and cards
- Two poppers for security
- More affordable end of luxury
- Take note
- Leather feels a tag synthetic as it’s so sleek
While design is subjective, I found this purse from luxury accessories brand Radley to be a standout, thanks to its sturdy construction and classic, minimalist design. It will easily transcend trends, making it a worthwhile investment, despite its mid-to-higher price tag. I also liked that it’s made with responsibly sourced leather from Leather Working Group-accredited tanneries.
Inside the purse, there's more than enough room for anything you might want to keep in a purse, including cards, cash and coins. The design of the long pocket, complete with a zipper, means that space feels secure.
2Been Clapton bifold
- Best: Women's card holder
- Material: Recycled leather
- Colourways : Green, orange, black
- Zippered compartment: No
- Why we love it
- Recycled leather
- Chic design
- Feels high quality
- Take note
- Could feel more secure
Been makes its purses in limited batches and keeps waste to almost zero.
The Clapton bifold card holder is made with recycled leather, which was surprisingly buttery smooth and supple. This is great if you’re avoiding buying new real leather and don’t want synthetic materials either. In terms of its impact, the brand says its wallets have an 87 per cent lower carbon footprint than average leather wallets or handbags, mainly because of the materials, but also because of local manufacture.
Compact and easy to slip into a coat, or even my jeans pocket with ease, the card holder is portable. There’s no clasp to secure it closed, and the card pockets seemed fairly loose on first inspection. However, during testing, my cards were kept secure.
3Nobody’s Child black croc finish card holder
- Best: Budget card holder
- Material: Recycled leather
- Colourways: Black
- Zippered compartment: Yes
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Wipes clean
- Convenient and secure zippered pocket
- Take note
- Quality could be better
With a sleek mock croc finish, this card holder from Nobody’s Child is a purse-friendly option, at less than £30. It's compact and slim, making it ideal for storing in your pocket. But I was pleased that there’s space for cards, cash and coins, thanks to the decently-sized zippered compartment, sandwiched between card slots on either side of the design (six in total).
The card slots were fairly loose when I compared them to the slots of the other card holders I tried, but nothing fell out during testing, and the zipper was smooth to open and close. I did notice the leather peeling in a couple of places quite quickly, but the high-shine finish is easy to keep clean and won’t stain, and I’m a fan of the fact that the leather is recycled.
4Strathberry mosaic trifold wallet
- Best: Premium purse
- Material : Leather
- Colourways : Black, bottle green, tan, caramel, taupe, black and brown, light blue, floral print
- Zippered compartment : Yes
- Why we love it
- Luxury design details
- High quality build
- Space for cards and notes
- Take note
- Expensive
For something special, I recommend this beautiful wallet from Strathberry. The brand is more accessible than other designer brands, but at nearly £200, this is definitely an investment. That said, it’s a piece you’ll want to hold onto for a long time – the premium look and feel of the leather paired with the brand’s signature gold bar detailing is impressive.
Handcrafted in Southern Spain by expert leather artisans, it’s made from robust, supple calf leather that has a lovely pebbled finish, and the stitching is impeccable. A luxe final flourish, the gold-coloured bar closure, Strathberry’s signature, introduces clean lines and looks chic. The wallet comes in several colourways, including pastel blue, which is a trending hue for this year.
It offers ample room for cards with six slots and there’s a long compartment for notes, too, as well as two spaces for miscellaneous items. The coin pouch doesn't make the wallet bulge awkwardly when full, although this is still one of the more bulky designs I tried. The wallet is easy to close, even when full, and everything is held inside with a reassuring snap of the magnetic closure.
5Charles and Keith Briony curved flap wallet
- Best: Faux leather purse
- Material: PU faux leather
- Colourways: Brown, black, cream, silver, burgundy
- Zippered compartment : Yes
- Why we love it
- Chic
- Material feels durable and is splash resistant
- Take note
- Faux PU doesn’t feel very luxe
Charles and Keith’s accessories look more premium than their price tag suggests. Available in neutral colourways such as chocolate brown, cream, black, deep cherry red, and pewter, this tri-fold purse from the brand is chic in its simplicity.
The wallet is made of faux leather, but not entirely vegan. I could also tell that the leather wasn’t real. With a ‘caviar finish’ – this has a delicate pebbled texture – the PU material (faux leather) has a synthetic, rigid feel when compared to real leather. But it does feel durable, and proved to be splash-resistant during testing, so it should stand up to everyday use. For a similar style in real leather, I’d recommend the Strathberry wallet (if your budget can stretch).
It has eight card slots, not including the easy-to-access slot on the outer side. Plus, a long compartment for storing notes. A gripe I had is that, while the magnetic closure is strong, it didn't always align as quickly as I’d have liked. But for less than £40, this is great value.
6Ganni bou card holder with flap and dots
- Best: Polka dot purse
- Material: Recycled leather, polyurethane fibre, polyester
- Colourways: Polkadot, burgundy, black, Ganni designs
- Zippered compartment : No
- Why we love it
- Fun print
- Handy keyring chain
- Take note
- No zip for coin storage
Polka dot is trending, but it’s timeless, too – so while there’s no denying this is an expensive card holder from it-girl approved brand Ganni, it’s an investment you could hold onto for a long time. It’s constructed from robust smooth leather, and has a gold colour Ganni logo and keyring chain (which made it easier to fish the purse from my bag) while I also liked looping the keyring around my finger for a secure grasp.
No wider than my iPhone 13, the card holder can be slotted easily into a slim shoulder bag, so it was secure and compact enough to bring to a day festival.
On the inside, there’s a card slot, as well as two wide compartments. There’s a card slot on the outside too, which holds cards securely, though you may think an outer pocket like this isn’t secure enough to store cards in. The larger space can hold coins, but I’d feel more at ease about using it if there was a zip.
7Whistles tan knotted zip pull purse
- Best: Value for money purse
- Material: Leather
- Colourways: Tan, black
- Zippered compartment : Yes
- Why we love it
- Buttery smooth leather feels premium
- Easy-grab knot on the zip
- Two zippered pockets
- Take note
- No slots for storing cards individually
- Quite malleable
If you’re looking for a purse that’s more capacious and versatile than a card holder, but don’t want it to be bulky, consider this pocket-sized purse from Whistles. It’s simple and elegant in its design, with a knot on the zip as its defining feature, which also facilitates pulling the smooth zip, and is available in black or tan.
It’s made from 100 per cent leather which has a buttery finish and feels premium. However, the purse is overall more malleable than most of the wallets I tried, so I recommend a more rigid design if you want to be sure your cards won’t bend inside.
There aren't any individual compartments inside for cards, but rather, two pouches for some separation, between cards and notes, for instance – so you may feel it lacks organisation. But it’s well-crafted, so, for less than £50, this is good value.
8Aspinal of London essential wallet
- Best: Large premium purse
- Material: Full-grain leather
- Colourways: Black, navy, tan, light blue
- Zippered compartment: Yes
- Why we love it
- Leather is from Leather Working Group accredited tanneries
- High-quality craftship feels durable
- Take note
- Expensive
- Very snug fit for cards
Aspinal of London offers timeless, well-crafted leather goods. I’ve tried the brand’s leather-bound planners before, so I was expecting quality here, and I wasn’t disappointed.
This wallet is handcrafted from full-grain leather that’s been sourced from Leather Working Group accredited tanneries, which means the tanneries should follow environmental best practices. Full-grain leather, which is from the top layer of the hide, is considered the highest quality kind, and will be preferred by those who like a natural-looking grain – compared to the sleeker finish of the Radley purse (£79, Radley.co.uk)I tried, for instance.
The purse also comes in several shades including light blue and brown. There are eight card slots here, so I was spoilt for choice. There are two pockets for storing notes, plus two zippered compartments, including one on the outer side, which I found helpful when I needed to access a card to tap in and out at the tube (while similarly sized, the Radley purse doesn’t have this feature).
I struggled to fit cards into slots initially, but the leather became more supple with use, and now my cards fit snuggly.
9Lululemon dual pouch wristlet wallet
- Best: Womens' purse for practicality
- Material: Recycled polyester and nylon
- Colourways: Black, citra lime
- Zippered compartment: Yes
- Why we love it
- Practical, carries Airpods case and more
- Take note
- Bulky
When it came to sheer practicality, this wristlet really impressed me. It has two parts – a rectangular case and a purse – connected by a handle, which is thick and easy to carry. Ideal for keeping small items and valuables without a dedicated home – I fit my earbud case, keys, lip balm, and much more inside it with no trouble.
The rectangular wallet has slots for cards, while the purse features a netted pouch, which I used for my Airpods. The handle makes it easy to fish out the wallet and case from inside a messy bag, and comfortable in the hand when carried. It’s quite bulky, and I’d have liked to be able to fit my iPhone 13 inside, but it was just a bit too small. However, this is a brilliant option for traveling, nights out, or for keeping your valuables organised, protected and all in one place.
10AllSaints Lena leopard print suede wallet
- Best: Suede purse
- Material : Suede
- Colourways: Leopard print
- Zippered compartment : No, but the wallet has a zip to close
- Why we love it
- AllSaints’ signature edge
- Appears and feels premium
- Lots of space to store cards individually
Encapsulating the brand’s signature elevated grunge, this leopard print wallet from Allsaints is made of scuffed-up suede. Tying in with this toughened up aesthetic, the wallet has a chunky silver zip that keeps its contents neatly zipped away and secured.
It looks, feels and even smells expensive (that earthy leather smell). The stitchwork is clean while the leather interior is buttery smooth and supple. As for storage, there’s plenty of room for cards – there are no less than 10 card slots inside, and an outer slot which holds my card securely – plus, a large slot for notes.
11Kurt Geiger drench card holder
- Best: Designer card holder
- Material: Leather
- Colourways : Black
- Zippered compartment : No
- Why we love it
- Unique flair
- Tactile
- Take note
- No zippered pockets
While Kurt Geiger is renowned for its unique, colourful and quirky designs, this all-black card holder owes its flair to the puffy quilted pattern and three dimensional eagle's head branding. I also like that the design is tactile, making it more secure in the hand, and quite satisfying to hold.
It comes in a pocket-friendly size and the all-black design looks chic and fashion-forward. The leather is smooth and supple, so I was able to slot my cards in with ease, where the fit was nice and snug. It only has four card slots, but I was able to fit two cards into each of these, so I think this holder will be large enough for a lot of people.
12White Stuff Rufus leather wallet
- Best: Mid-sized wallet
- Material: Leather
- Colourways: Dark brown, tan
- Zippered compartment: No, but there is a poppered pouch
- Why we love it
- Fun pop of colour
- Looks smart
- Popper for security
- Pocket for coins
- Take note
- Coin pocket is small
The pièce de résistance of this wallet is the pop of colour on the interior. I went for the chocolate brown version with a leafy-green inside, but there’s also a tan version with a teal blue interior, if the green isn’t for you.
The leather has a subtle grain and feels smooth, and the overall look of the wallet is neat, as the colour of the stitching ties in with that of the leather. Tardis-like in its design, it’s fairly compact, but it has three card slots, two hidden pockets and one long pocket for notes. There’s also a very small poppered pouch, which is big enough for a small handful of coins. During testing, the contents, coins included, were secure, with a reliable popper to keep it closed. The quality is good for the price, too.
Your questions about women’s purses answered
What is the best women’s purse?
Radley’s pockets large bifold wallet combines practicality and sturdy construction with timeless design, while Strathberry’s mosaic trifold wallet and Aspinal of London’s purses are luxury options for those who prefer a more full grain leather finish. If you want something more compact without stepping down to a card holder, consider Whistles’s tan knotted zip pull purse, but if a card holder is all you need, Been’s recycled leather card holder looks and feels premium. For budget-friendly options look to, AllSaints and Nobody’s Child.
How I selected the best women’s purses
Following months of testing and throwing each one in and out of my handbag, I’ve found the best options for every scenario. When testing, I considered the following:
- Quality: I assessed the materials and the construction of each design, from the stitching to overall look and feel. I also noted whether brands using leather had any recognised certifications. While it's tricky to truly assess durability without using a purse for years, I considered whether they appeared robust, spill-resistant and well-crafted, and checked for early signs of wear and tear.
- Capacity: I noted how much space there was for cards, cash and coins, factoring in the size and number of compartments.
- Security: I looked for strong magnetic closures and reliable zips, and factored in how tight the card slots were.
- Portability: I factored in how slim and packable they were. For instance, could they fit in a pocket?
- Accessibility: I considered how quickly and easily I was able to get what I needed from each. Also, whether it was easy to close the wallet again. I didn’t ever want to be fiddling with magnetic closures and zips.
- Appearance: Most of the designs I tested are leather or faux leather, so I looked at the grain and the finish of this. I was also looking for timeless designs in versatile colourways.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Since joining the IndyBest team in 2021, Lois Borny has tried and reviewed everything from fashion to food, from denim jackets and handbags to vegan trainers and boots and, like the rest of the team, uses carefully considered criteria. Quality and value for money are always a factor in her final edit. Below, you’ll find designs that impressed.
