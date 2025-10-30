Best women’s purses and wallets, reviewed for function and style

Much like your most reliable handbag, a purse needs to be stylish yet functional. A card holder might be enough for most – they're compact and easy to access, without the extra step of a magnetic closure or zip – but you may want a larger purse if you want more security, or you like to carry some coinage.

To find options for every storage preference and style, I assessed a range of designs – squeezing them into pockets, chucking them into tote bags and slotting them into handbags. The purses in this review have been used at self-service checkouts, restaurants, and even taken to a festival. Plus, they’ve all been assessed on the qualities that matter – ease of use and style. The best designs are on-trend but timeless, from polka dot print to chocolate brown.

Some of my favourites include Radley’s wallet, if you’re after a large purse, and Been’s Clapton bifold card holder as a smaller option, with its buttery-soft recycled leather. Meanwhile, Lululemon’s wristlet wallet is unmatched for practicality – it even has room for my AirPods.

The best women’s purses for 2025 are:

– Been Clapton bifold: £60, Been.london Best premium option – Strathberry mosaic trifold wallet: £195, Strathberry.com

How I tested

I assessed quality, style and storage space ( Lois Borny/The Independent )

To create this guide to the best purses, I selected designs from reputable and IndyBest-loved brands, and used them over the course of two months. The most important things I assessed were quality, capacity and security but, I also considered portability, accessibility and appearance. You can read my testing criteria in detail at the end of this guide.