8 best men’s slippers that are comfortable and stylish

With the rise of slides, sandals and historically indoor shoes replacing trainers and formal shoes, there’s no denying the slipper’s growing influence in fashion, adorning front covers and being worn by A-listers on their midday coffee run.

But what exactly counts as a slipper these days? Well, it depends on what you’re after. A slipper is still primarily something comfortable to slip your feet into when you get home after a busy day.

But as more of us have started working from home, the slipper is having to evolve into a hybrid shoe – something you can also walk the dog in or scramble into as you pick the kids up from school.

A slipper can have an open toe or a closed front – although, for us, open-toe slippers slip too far into slider territory and don’t bring the protection and warmth you’d want from a cosy slipper. A decent pair should come without laces (too complicated) and be, above all, the easiest and comfiest shoe in your rotation.

How we tested

open image in gallery A few of the men’s slippers we tested ( Richard Jones )

In this guide, we wanted to cover the full spectrum of slippers and house shoes and assess them all on their quality, comfort, and versatility. This meant road-testing them in several scenarios – indoors and outdoors – from slipping them on after a shower to taking out the bins.

Price was also a consideration. If this was a shoe that could easily be worn out to see friends, that added value – although, we kept in mind that the primary role of a slipper is to keep your feet warm and protected around the house.

The best men’s slippers for 2025 are: