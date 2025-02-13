8 best men’s slippers that are comfortable and stylish

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From fleece-lined slip-ons to moccasins and mules, these are our lazy-day favourites
With the rise of slides, sandals and historically indoor shoes replacing trainers and formal shoes, there’s no denying the slipper’s growing influence in fashion, adorning front covers and being worn by A-listers on their midday coffee run.
But what exactly counts as a slipper these days? Well, it depends on what you’re after. A slipper is still primarily something comfortable to slip your feet into when you get home after a busy day.
But as more of us have started working from home, the slipper is having to evolve into a hybrid shoe – something you can also walk the dog in or scramble into as you pick the kids up from school.
A slipper can have an open toe or a closed front – although, for us, open-toe slippers slip too far into slider territory and don’t bring the protection and warmth you’d want from a cosy slipper. A decent pair should come without laces (too complicated) and be, above all, the easiest and comfiest shoe in your rotation.
In this guide, we wanted to cover the full spectrum of slippers and house shoes and assess them all on their quality, comfort, and versatility. This meant road-testing them in several scenarios – indoors and outdoors – from slipping them on after a shower to taking out the bins.
Price was also a consideration. If this was a shoe that could easily be worn out to see friends, that added value – although, we kept in mind that the primary role of a slipper is to keep your feet warm and protected around the house.
Toms built its reputation on making some of the finest espadrilles around, so, it’s no surprise the footwear brand is also a dab hand at effortlessly easy, well-designed slippers.
For us, the Ezra slipper ticks all the boxes – great value, comfortable, well-made, clean aesthetic, versatile – and it’s a design that really excels. The standout feature is a surprisingly useful drop-down heel, which means you can just slip them on when you’re in a rush, or pull up the heel for a more secure fit.
They also bridge the gap between outdoors and indoors seamlessly – while you probably wouldn’t wear them to the pub, you could certainly get away with sporting a pair during the school run.
If you’re looking for quality at good value, it is tough to beat Marks and Spencer. The high-street store is always a safe bet when it comes to menswear, and has done a lot of work in recent years when it comes to modernising its offering.
However, the main bulk of the brand’s styles are still aimed at the older gentleman, and that’s exactly where these slippers sit, with a check pattern and classic shape that will suit the eye of those looking for a more traditional slipper.
The specs are good, too – the soft fleece lining comes with Thermowarmth technology, while Freshfeet tech works to minimise odours, and the outsole is thick and sturdy. The fit did feel a little snug in our usual size, so we’d recommend sizing up. Besides that, this is a solid option – the only question is whether its more traditional looks appeal to you.
Mattress maker Simba has taken a lateral step into the slipper market with three unisex styles. The footbed of each pair is made using principles of reflexology: the practice of applying pressure to points of the feet for relaxation, and in this case, to help with sleep. There are raised, cushioned parts on the soft leather footbeds that feel supportive on the foot and are comfortable enough to use all day.
Moccasin in style – think a more interesting version of the Birkenstock Boston clogs – they feature subtle stitching all the way around. Due to the cork-like material in the sole, they’re light and sit snug on the foot when walking around. The best part is all three styles are suited for outdoor and indoor wear. We love pairing these with thick socks for casual winter outfits.
Luxury loungewear brand Desmond & Dempsey is a master of maximalist patterns – its old-school pyjama sets are things of real beauty
Expertly painted in gouache and crafted out of quilted cotton, this leopard-printed pair of slippers is a real standout. The slip-ons really are works of art – if you’re looking for a pair of slippers that’ll look fantastic around the house, these can’t be beaten.
However, the thin suede outsole means losing out on the versatility and durability that other slippers in this list possess. These slippers are unlikely to survive the school run, but that’s sort of the point – just keep them next to your bed, for your own admiration.
US brand Keen is one of the big players on the hiking and mountaineering footwear scene, although, that’s not stopped it – like Patagonia and The North Face before it – from becoming a cult favourite with the fashion crowd.
Still, its focus is firmly on the technical, and these sliders show all the hallmarks of that prowess. The grip on the outsole is almost like a climbing shoe – by far the most durable and hardest wearing on this list. While its looks might not appeal to everyone, zig-zagging stitching across the front manages to elevate the appearance.
The lace-lock bungee system doesn’t offer as much of a secure fit as hoped, but with these shoes usually sitting around the £40 mark on sale, that’s a small niggle for a great value, well-made, and extremely comfortable shoe.
The puffer slipper has become a TikTok sensation in recent months, led by The North Face and its popular version of the style.
Defined by their quilted puffer design, the style is the perfect combination of statement and comfort, although, we’d argue these bothy slippers from British outerwear brand Berghaus look even slicker, and can back up the looks with even more substance.
While The North Face slippers have a rectangular design, these are more geometric – made out of durable water-repellent outer fabric, which ensures droplets bead on the surface.
Thanks to a cushioned footbed and fleecy lining, the fit and feel are extremely comfortable, while a tag at the back helps with putting the slippers on, and a collapsible heel comes in handy (even if it isn’t as seamless as the drop-down heel on the Toms slippers).
Our only gripe is that the outsole – while offering a reasonable level of grip – doesn’t seem as hard-wearing as other options in this list. However, if you’re looking for a solid pair of slippers for your next camping trip, you can’t go far wrong with these.
Founded in Salcombe on the southwest coast, Crew Clothing offers preppy style by the sea – think rugby shirts and chino shorts, polo shirts and gilets, for a timeless look.
These moccasin slippers are certainly carrying classic styling, too. The stitch detailing looks great and the fluffy lining is a standout feature. These are definitely going to keep your feet warm during winter.
However, it’s worth noting the thin sole. You wouldn’t want to walk around outdoors in these. In terms of fit, they’re also quite narrow, which could be an issue if you have wider feet.
One of the founders of preppy, all-American style, Gant has designed these slippers to bring the look and feel of a luxury hotel to your home.
The detailed crest and deep royal blue certainly bring that luxury styling, while kudos should be given to the absorbent, cushioned padding that makes these a really pleasant pair in which to walk around the house (or five-star hotel).
The fit is what potentially lets these slippers down, though. It feels like there should be more room for your toes, and the result is a slipper that feels tight, but not very secure. The soles are also very thin – you wouldn’t want to walk around outside in these.
However, if you’re looking for a slipper to take with you during a spa break, these would be perfect for packing away in your suitcase. If you’re looking for a versatile, durable house shoe, look elsewhere.
The Toms Ezra slipper really does have it all when it comes to a good value indoor slipper that you can also occasionally wear outdoors. However, if you’re looking for a great indoor/outdoor hybrid shoe that also looks great, Simba’s rok slipper won’t disappoint.
A final and worthy mention should go to the M&S fleece-lined slippers. They look great, feel great, and, for just £20, provide brilliant value for money.
