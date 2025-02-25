This affordable mascara added length and drama to my lashes in just 10 seconds

Rimmel thrill seeker extreme mascara
- Why we love it
- Instant length and volume
- Thorough applicator
- Separates and defines each lash
- Take note
- Can clump if built up
Packaged in a slim red tube, Rimmel’s thrill seeker mascara features a fine, slightly angled brush designed to grab every lash. While the brand says just one coat will achieve maximum impact, two gave me the desired results. Thanks to the long brush, the application is easy and quick (taking around 10 seconds to apply), with the formula coating every lash without much need to wriggle the tube around.
It doesn’t go on clumpy, instead, each lash looks individually lengthened for a fanned-out effect. Compared to more premium formulas, it takes a little longer to dry, so be careful not to smudge in the first couple of minutes after application. Once it’s dry, lashes don’t feel dry or crispy (a big plus).
Coating my lashes in a rich black hue that draws attention to my eyes, the pigment is similarly impressive. I don’t have naturally long lashes, but Rimmel’s mascara delivers impact with minimal effort. Though the brand claims it offers up to five times more volume, I’d argue the formula is more lengthening and curling than volumising, working to elongate the eye.
As for longevity, I did notice it clumped a little toward the end of the day and clustered when layered with more product (I’d recommend you don’t top up during the day). But it does benefit from synthetic beeswax for texture and hold, and the carnauba wax gives lashes that desirable glossy finish and panthenol works to keep lashes soft. For £12.99, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.