Strapless bras are notoriously tricky to buy, and sometimes also to wear. We’re willing to bet even those who consider themselves lingerie connoisseurs have worn one that soon becomes a belt; one that’s so tight you can’t breathe; or one that gives serious mono-boob vibes.

Whether you’re looking to wear a strapless dress or just dislike the straps on even the most comfortable bra, a good strapless bra is an essential for any underwear drawer.

With wedding season in full swing, now’s the time to start looking – lest you be the bridesmaid having to pull, push and rejig yourself into place before every picture, or the guest who just can’t get comfortable. If you’ve ever had to whip off your bra midway through dinner, this round-up is designed for you.

Searching everywhere from high street go-tos to lingerie specialists, we’ve handpicked the best options for everyone, from those after an added lift to those with larger chests, and those who just want to keep things comfortable.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best strapless bras, all tried and tested, so you can find the right one for you.

How we tested

Testing a strapless bra is quite straightforward: we wore each one for a full day – whether that was working from home, running around the supermarket or even going to a concert. Key things to consider were how flattering a fit each bra was, how well it stayed in place and, perhaps most importantly, how comfortable it felt. Keep reading to find out which ones impressed.

The best strapless bras for 2024 are: