7 best strapless bras that flatter, lift and stay in place all day

The era of awkward bra hoisting and rejigging ends here

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 21 August 2024 11:12 EDT
Testing a strapless bra is quite straightforward, we wore each one for a full day – whether that was working from home, running around the supermarket or even going to a concert
Testing a strapless bra is quite straightforward, we wore each one for a full day – whether that was working from home, running around the supermarket or even going to a concert (The Independent/iStock)
Our Top Picks

Strapless bras are notoriously tricky to buy, and sometimes also to wear. We’re willing to bet even those who consider themselves lingerie connoisseurs have worn one that soon becomes a belt; one that’s so tight you can’t breathe; or one that gives serious mono-boob vibes.

Whether you’re looking to wear a strapless dress or just dislike the straps on even the most comfortable bra, a good strapless bra is an essential for any underwear drawer.

With wedding season in full swing, now’s the time to start looking – lest you be the bridesmaid having to pull, push and rejig yourself into place before every picture, or the guest who just can’t get comfortable. If you’ve ever had to whip off your bra midway through dinner, this round-up is designed for you.

Searching everywhere from high street go-tos to lingerie specialists, we’ve handpicked the best options for everyone, from those after an added lift to those with larger chests, and those who just want to keep things comfortable.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best strapless bras, all tried and tested, so you can find the right one for you.

How we tested

Testing a strapless bra is quite straightforward: we wore each one for a full day – whether that was working from home, running around the supermarket or even going to a concert. Key things to consider were how flattering a fit each bra was, how well it stayed in place and, perhaps most importantly, how comfortable it felt. Keep reading to find out which ones impressed.

The best strapless bras for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Wonderbra ultimate strapless bra: £38.40, Johnlewis.com
  • Best budget buy – M&S bodysoft padded strapless: £20, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best for big boobs – Pour Moi definitions strapless bra: £26, Pourmoi.co.uk
  • Best for comfort – Skims fits everybody bandeau: £28, Skims.com

Wonderbra ultimate strapless bra

Wonderbra ultimate strapless bra indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Size range: 32C – 38DD
  • Available colours: Black and nude
  • Padding style: Moulded and lightly padded
  • Why we love it
    • Comfy
    • Natural-looking lift
    • No tugging
  1.  £38 from Johnlewis.com
M&S bodysoft padded strapless

M&S bodysoft padded strapless
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size range: 32A – 42E
  • Available colours: White, black, rich quartz, rose quartz, opaline, rich amber, topaz
  • Padding style: Padded cups
  • Why we love it
    • Gives a nice lift
    • Super soft fabric
  1.  £20 from Marksandspencer.com
Pour Moi definitions strapless bra

Pour Moi definitions strapless bra
  • Best: For big boobs
  • Size range: 30B – 38G
  • Available colours: Black, ivory and natural
  • Padding style: Padded cups
  • Why we love it
    • Great for bigger chests
    • Detachable straps
    • Feels soft
  1.  £26 from Pourmoi.co.uk
Calvin Klein strapless bra

Calvin Klein strapless bra
  • Best: For getting on and off
  • Size range: 30B – 38DD
  • Available colours: Black and birch
  • Padding style: Lined cups with no padding
  • Why we love it
    • Clever side closure
    • No slipping
    • Comfy
  1.  £42 from Calvinklein.co.uk
Skims fits everybody bandeau

Skims fits everybody bandeau bra indybest
  • Best: For comfort
  • Size range: XXS – 4X
  • Available colours: 14
  • Padding style: No padding
  • Why we love it
    • Crazily comfortable
    • Versatile
  • Take note
    • Takes some getting used to in order to get it on
  1.  £28 from Skims.com
Boux Avenue strapless padded plunge bra

boux-avenue-strapless-bra-indybest (1).png
  • Best: For staying up
  • Size range: 30A – 38DD
  • Available colours: Black, white, nude, bronze and chocolate
  • Padding style: Padded cups
  • Why we love it
    • Stays up no matter what you throw at it
    • Multi-way straps
  • Take note
    • Not the most comfortable
  1.  £30 from Bouxavenue.com
Gossard superboost lace multiway strapless bra

Gossard superboost lace multiway strapless bra
  • Best: For size range
  • Size range: 32A – 38G
  • Available colours: Black and nude
  • Padding style: Removable push-up pads (DD – G cups are without padding)
  • Why we love it
    • Great size range
    • Luxe detailing
    • No tugging
  1.  £46 from Gossard.com
The verdict: Strapless bras

We set out to find the best strapless bras without high hopes of finding many that are actually worth buying, but we discovered some beautiful designs and incredibly comfy cops.

Ultimately, Wonderbra stole the show, thanks to its patented technology and true staying support. If you’re after something a little more comfortable, Skims’s bandeau design was a true standout, too.

For those with larger busts, Pour Moi is here to make strapless stress a thing of the past, while M&S proves yet again why it’s a high street hero.

Looking for lingerie to lounge in? These comfy bras are the best

