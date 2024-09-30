Color Wow’s shampoo reduced by 30% thanks to this rare deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Color Wow colour security shampoo has been hailed as everything from a “residue-free” grease banisher to “doctor recommended” and, despite its dye-specific name, is a wonder worker for scalp health, too.

Indeed, TikToker @olivia.vaphiades – a Sephora beauty adviser – jumped on the product’s viral praise bandwagon, dubbing it ”the BEST shampoo for a healthy scalp”.

Meanwhile, the formula was spotted on the bathroom shelf of Molly-Mae Hague, and it’s no surprise with its promise of up to 20 fade-free washes for shoppers with coloured hair. If it’s good enough for Molly-Mae – queen of the platinum blonde – then it’s good enough for us.

open image in gallery Color Wow’s color security shampoo features among Hague’s bathroom #shelfie of treatments, cleansers and scrubs ( Molly-Mae Hague )

It’s certainly an all-round magic worker and normally comes in at the higher-end price of £21.50; however, thanks to beauty retailer LOOKFANTASTIC, you can now grab this ever-popular pick (and one of the brand’s best-sellers) with more than £5 off. Keep reading for what our tester thought of it in their review.

Color Wow color security shampoo: Was £21.50, now £15.05, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Color Wow )

Putting the shampoo to the test over the course of a month, our reviewer described the color security formula (£15.05, Lookfantastic.com) as being appropriate for all hair types but best for oily/greasy hair.

In our review of Color Wow’s best products, our writer found that “it lathers up nicely and you can see and feel a noticeable difference in both your scalp and roots after using it.

“Owing to the fact it is sulfate-free, it also feels gentle on the scalp, which makes it particularly great if the skin is sensitive or irritable.” So dandruff and itchy scalp sufferers, this one’s for you.

As for the product’s actual ‘color security’ 20-day promise? We can confirm that it does “help to prevent colour fade on colour-treated hair” while remaining potent enough as a cleanser to “leave zero residue” in terms of grease and previous product build-up. That means no fast-tracking your next salon treatment thanks to premature brassiness.

As for its ingredients, it features hydrolyzed keratin for a shiny finish once styled, not to mention a BHA chemical exfoliant to clear away any dead residual skin. Sounds like a surefire success to us.

