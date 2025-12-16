The high street has long been a reliable source of purse-friendly takes on cult beauty favourites, and when it comes to fragrance, M&S has quietly built a reputation for getting it right. In particular, its apothecary range has become something of an insider secret for those who want a polished scent without the luxury price tag.

Back in 2022, its smoky warmth eau de parfum lit up TikTok thanks to its uncanny resemblance to Le Labo’s santal 33 scent. But M&S hasn’t stopped there. The retailer has since expanded its fragrance line-up with scents that beauty fans have likened to Jo Malone’s wood sage and sea salt, and Sol de Janeiro’s cheirosa 62 – each one tapping into that same understated luxury appeal.

While designer fragrances can easily creep into three-figure territory, these M&S alternatives come in at a far more festive-friendly price, starting at just £7. They’re also vegan-friendly, making them a safe bet if you’re shopping with gifting in mind.

Whether your tastes lean fresh or musky, floral or fruity these are the M&S scents worth having on your radar this December – especially if you’re one for a spritz of Le Labo, Jo Malone or Carolina Herrera (to name few).

M&S apothecary warmth eau de parfum: £12, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S’s Le Labo-inspired scent has fast become a cult classic. Hailing from the high street stalwart’s apothecary range, M&S’s warmth parfum blends aromatic notes of cardamom, cinnamon, cedarwood and sandalwood to evoke a scent that rivals santal 33. Infused with essential oils, the warming fragrance comes in a 50ml bottle – the same size as Le Labo’s, but £160 less.

M&S sea salt and neroli eau de toilette: £7, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Fans have compared this scent to Jo Malone’s signature wood sage and sea salt scent (from £56, Johnlewis.com) and at £7, M&S’s sea salt and neroli eau de toilette is a steal. While we are yet to test this for ourselves, it promises to share the same salty, fresh and earthy aromas as Jo Malone’s fragrance, and features notes of neroli, mandarin and musky sea salt.

M&S black pepper eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you’re looking for an inexpensive alternative to a popular eau de toilette for him, this black pepper scent has been compared to Davidoff adventure (£30, Thefragranceshop.co.uk) on TikTok. M&S has noted that its eau de toilette marries notes of vanilla with amber, resulting in a warm, sweet and spicy scent.

M&S sweet pistachio eau de toilette: £7, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you’re a Sol de Janeiro devotee, in particular the brand’s Brazilian crush cheirosa 62 (£19.20, Lookfantastic.com), this eau de toilette is said to be similar. The fresh pistachio essence combines with subtle hints of tuberose and tonka bean, resulting in a fragrance that M&S describes as reminiscent of warm pastries and delicate blooms.

M&S midnight blossom eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

An alternative to the YSL black opium eau de parfum (£97, Boots.com), which is well-known for its black coffee and vanilla scent, this midnight blossom eau de toilette blends notes of sweet jasmine, tuberose and amber for “soft florals and warm, musky undertones”, according to M&S.

M&S velvet amber eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

The grown-up sister to M&S’s now-discontinued velvet rose perfume, the velvet amber scent is being hailed an even better rival to Chanel’s iconic no5 scent (£119.20, Boots.com). Offering a high street alternative, you could add M&S’s velvet rose to your online basket 12 times before it matches the price of the designer offering. Described as a “rich amber scent” by the retailer, expect fragrant top notes of neroli blended with bold white flowers.

M&S soft iris eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

With TikTok claiming this eau de toilette strikes a strong resemblance to Chanel’s coco mademoiselle scent (£119.20, Chanel.com), M&S describes it as a “delicate floral fusion”, with iris, jasmine and bergamot alongside orange blossom and vetiver, amber and patchouli as the base. Plump for this over the designer fragrance and you will save more than £100.

M&S gardenia and vanilla eau de toilette: £7, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If you love daisy by Marc Jacobs (£54, Boots.com), TikTok reckons you will love this purse-friendly eau de toilette. M&S’s scent pairs notes of vanilla and sandalwood alongside sweet and floral grapefruit and gardenia, which the retailer describes as flowery and charming.

M&S warm neroli eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

TikTok believes the store’s warm neroli is a rival of Paco Rabanne’s lady million scent (£71.20, Boots.com). The cheaper alternative is characterised by similar notes of neroli and citrus. Touted as being a fresh fragrance with earthy tones, the budget 100ml buy is described as elegant and warming.

M&S fresh mandarin eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This fresh mandarin eau de toilette is said to offer an affordable alternative to Carolina Herrera’s good girl (£98, Boots.com), which has been billed as “intensely seductive”. M&S’s scent features fruity cassis, orange flower and mandarin as the main event, with jasmine, ylang ylang and rose for a floral accompaniment to sweet tonka bean, vanilla, amber and sandalwood.

M&S pink pepper eau de toilette: £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Calling to Lancome’s la vie est belle perfume (£72.75, Lookfantastic.com), M&S’s pink pepper scent is more than 90 per cent cheaper. The designer scent is loved for its rich, fruity fragrance, with M&S’s cheaper version balancing the same orange flower blossom and jasmine notes, layered over a sweet base of vanilla, amber musks and patchouli.

M&S red berries and rose eau de toilette: £7, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This red berries and rose eau de toilette from M&S has been likened to Giorgio Armani’s Sì (£91.45, Amazon.co.uk), owing to its sweet scent. With red berries and rose teamed with warm base notes of vanilla and amber, this high street scent is an absolute steal at just £7.

