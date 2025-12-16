This M&S Le Labo dupe rivals the iconic santal 33 scent - and it’s £160 cheaper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some scents have a way of igniting obsession, turning even the most casual fragrance fan into a devotee. Le Labo’s santal 33 is one such modern classic. Launched in 2011, the unisex scent from the Parisian atelier has become an iconic perfume that almost everyone in the know seems to own – or at least talk about. Its blend of smoky sandalwood, warm cedar, and subtle violet is rich enough to feel luxurious yet light enough to wear day-to-day, and comes encased in the brand’s signature apothecary-style bottles.

In a previous test from beauty editor Lauren Cunningham, she dubbed the fragrance “a good choice if you tend to steer clear of sugary-sweet scents, and want something with more soul and guts behind it.” It’s the kind of perfume that feels like a winter’s evening: cozy, a little mysterious and undeniably memorable.

The only catch? It costs £172 for just 50ml (Harveynichols.com). Enter M&S, whose £12 Santal 33-inspired fragrance (Marksandspencer.com) caused a full-blown TikTok storm when it launched in 2022, selling out time and again.

Just in time for the festive season, it’s back in stock and 70 per cent cheaper than the cult original. For anyone looking to gift a little luxury without breaking the bank, this is the kind of high-street steal that feels like finding gold under the Christmas tree.

After more money-saving beauty? Why not browse the top deals to expect for Boots’ Boxing Day sale, from Dyson, Marc Jacobs and more

M&S apothecary warmth eau de parfum, 50ml: £12, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Hailing from the stalwart’s apothecary range, M&S’s warmth parfum blends aromatic notes of cardamom, cinnamon, cedarwood and sandalwood to evoke a scent that rivals Le Labo’s santal 33.

Infused with essential oils, the warming fragrance comes in a 50ml bottle – the same size as Le Labo’s, yet the M&S version costs £160 less.

Hailed by TikTok users as “exactly the same” and “the perfect dupe”, it comes as no surprise the scent flew off the the virtual and physical shelves when it first launched. If you don’t want to miss out, we’d recommend stocking up on M&S’s Le Labo-inspired scent, pronto.

Discover more of the best perfumes for women, as recommended by a fragrance expert