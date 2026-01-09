Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With temperatures dropping and indoor heating being whacked up, this seasonal combination can cause disruption to the skin’s moisture barrier. Whether your skin is prone to breaking out during the winter months or focusing on blemishes and blackheads is a year-round concern, there are a plethora of products to help.

Dr Sam Bunting, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of skincare brand Dr Sam’s, believes spots should be treated with kindness. This ethos led her to create the IndyBest-approved flawless neutralising gel. When freelance beauty editor, Lucy Partington, reviewed one of Dr Sam's kits, she gave the gel five stars, noting that “not only does it help to reduce redness and spot size, but it also helps reduce the chance of future breakouts occurring.”

The neutralising gel is designed to tackle blemishes and blackheads and treat post-blemish marks. All without drying out your skin thanks to the clever formula – a blend of azelaic acid, salicylic acid and bakuchiol, alongside hydrating squalane.

In exciting news, things have got even better for fans of this hero product (and those yet to try it out), with the launch of the gel in new roller form.

Dr Sam’s flawless neutralising gel roller: £42, Drsambunting.com

Dr Sam's

Unlike the days where you’d walk around with Sudocrem smeared across your face, Dr Sam’s flawless neutralising gel will blend seamlessly into your daily routine. It’s “virtually invisible on the skin, and it layers well underneath make-up, meaning it can be applied in the morning and you can be safe in the knowledge it’s working its magic throughout the day,” explains Lucy.

The roller applicator itself is perfect for applying this popular product to larger areas across the body or face, while providing cooling relief as it glides across the skin. Plus, it comes in a more generous 50ml bottle than the 30ml gel-only version.

On the decision to create the new applicator, Dr Bunting explains that the new flawless neutralising gel roller builds on the success of the original product by “delivering the same dermatologist-developed formula in a precise, hygienic format designed for breakout-prone zones – so you can move from crisis management to confident control of your skin.”

We think this new version of the IndyBest-approved product sounds well-worth trying.

