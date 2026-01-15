This expert-approved SAD lamp is on sale for less than £50

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably spending a lot of time dreaming about long, warm summer days. Right now, the UK is a near constant shade of grey, and waking up in the pitch black is far from enjoyable. Fortunately, there’s a product out there that can help: a trusty SAD lamp, and I’ve spotted an expert-approved one that’s on sale for less than £50.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that mainly occurs during winter. Whether or not they struggle with clinical depression, many people suffer from low mood as the weather takes a turn for the gloomy.

Enter: SAD lamps. The idea is that they produce a bright light that mimics sunlight, causing the brain to increase mood-stabilising hormones such as serotonin. According to the NHS, there isn’t enough evidence to say whether SAD lamps achieve this, but I have found winter mornings to be easier since I started using this type of light therapy.

The two SAD lamps I’m featuring below made it into IndyBest’s review of the best SAD lamps – which means they’ve been tried and tested by our experts – and they’re now on sale. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving WhatsApp channel

Lumie mini light-therapy lamp: Was £59.99, now £46.19, Lumie.com

open image in gallery Lumie mini light-therapy lamp ( Lumie )

If you work from home, check out this Lumie mini light-therapy lamp, which was rated the best SAD lamp to use while working. Its compact size makes it easy to fit onto your desk, and with just one button – on and off – it’s very easy to use. Tester Zoe Phillimore felt she had “a bit more zip” in her step and “willingness to face the rainy outdoors” after using this lamp. Right now, the Lumie lamp has been dropped in price by 23 per cent, which puts it at less than £50.

Lumie task light therapy desk lamp: Was £279.99, now £214.83, Lumie.com

open image in gallery Lumie task light therapy desk lamp ( Lumie )

For those who are able to invest a little more, reviewer Zoe Phillimore’s favourite SAD lamp is currently on sale with £65 off. Traditionally, SAD lamps look like a white panel, but this one will look right at home with its “sleek design”, said Zoe. Thanks to its high-contrast lighting, “you’ll be seeing true-to-life colours under it, which is useful for those who need to see pin-sharp detail or struggle to see in low-light conditions,” explains Zoe. It also comes in five different colours: white, green, yellow, black and blue.

Want more great offers? Check out our dedicated deals section