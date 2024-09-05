We’ve secured an exclusive Adidas discount code

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

Thanks to the ubiquity of sambas, Adidas trainers have had something of a renaissance in recent years.

And while Rishi Sunak was accused of killing off the cult style last month, the style set’s preference for adidas trainers is still going strong, from the gazelles to spezials.

Whether you’re yet to invest or want to build your collection, we wouldn’t suggest investing in the classic white or black sambas (everyone and their mother has a pair). Instead, opt for something a little different.

Enter this cloud white and core black of Adidas grand court shoes. Better yet, you can currently save 15 per cent thanks to an exclusive discount code. Here’s everything you need to know.

Adidas discount code

Adidas, you can get 15 per cent off selected items with The Independent’s exclusive discount code “SAV-49PG-SGKG-X5GT-63CNK” at checkout.

Adidas grand court 2.0 shoes: Was £70, now £59.50, Adidas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Adidas )

Blending fashion and functionality, these adidas trainers feature the sports brand’s signature three black stripes against a cloud white finish and gum sole.

The faux leather upper is smooth on the outside and lined for a soft and comfortable feel on the inside. Plus, the trainers feature the brand’s popular cloudform comfort sockliner for extra cushioning. Easy to style thanks to the monochrome design, contrast the sporty feel with a floaty dress or team with wide-leg jeans for an off-duty look.

Make sure to enter the discount code “SAV-49PG-SGKG-X5GT-63CNK” at checkout to benefit from the 15 per cent discount.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Use this Asos voucher code for money off your next haul