Becoming a parent means you instantly take on the responsibility of making every Christmas magical and introducing precious family traditions – the most popular one, of course, being festive pyjamas.

Shopping for PJs that please and fit kids of all ages isn’t always easy. One of the kids feels too itchy, older ones might feel too embarrassed to pose properly for a family photo – or the collection you love most has sold out in the sizes you need. Every year, I feel this same stress, so I’ve been on the hunt to track down the most impressive range that every little one will enjoy wearing.

JoJo Maman Bébé’s festive nightwear feels just as beautiful as each garment looks. The soft, cosy fabric with plenty of stretch – and elasticated waistbands – gives everyone all the room they need for overindulging in Christmas treats. The merry candy cane stripe print, scattered with charming festive motifs, looks so stunning from any angle of your Christmas Eve photoshoot.

If you spend every year buying a brand new pyjama collection, then my top tip for savvy – and eco-conscious – parents is to stick with the same set by purchasing your children’s sizes in advance of the next couple of years. It’s a good idea to shop for these during the Boxing Day or New Year sales to get the best bargain. I adore this year’s collection of JoJo’s matching Christmas pyjamas so much that I’ve done exactly this, as I’m hoping to book us onto the Polar Express train next year, where we can re-wear these adorable pjs.

How I tested

I’ve been busy testing the new pyjama collection with the whole family ( Leeanna Lock )

We tested JoJo Maman Bébé’s toddler and baby matching Christmas pyjama sets in the adorable stripe design. Mum and dad didn’t want to miss out on the fun either, so we also tried the women’s and men’s offering, though sadly these are now out of stock. From putting up the tree and baking cookies, to lounging on the sofa eating our body weight in treats, we wore our pyjamas for a typical festive family day in. We tested how comfortable and cosy the pyjamas felt during a night’s sleep – and put the items through their paces of washing out messy hot chocolate stains.

JoJo Maman Bébé kids' red christmas stripe jersey collar pyjamas: £23, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

The boys' Christmas flannel collared pyjamas are adorable ( JoJo Maman Bebe )

My toddler absolutely adored this gorgeous jersey set and I’ve honestly never seen him look so cute in an outfit. There is something about toddlers dressed up in festive-themed clothes that instantly makes you smile and fills the room with magic. My toddler made the most of his flannel shirt pocket by sneaking a candy cane – or two – off the Christmas tree. We found the pyjamas quite oversized (perfect if you’re little one is on the taller and chunkier side) but we did have to downsize for the perfect fit.

The girls’ pyjama set design is beautifully made with a pretty Peter Pan collar and classic smock style fit with handy pockets for little treat thieves. It’s lovely that brothers and sisters can match, whilst still feeling independent in their own unique look. The fun candy cane pinstripe design, scattered with festive motifs, on both sets bring such merry cheer for the kids to have fun counting all of the little reindeers, stockings and gingerbread men on their outfits.

The comfy, cosy cotton fabric has plenty of stretch for supporting your busy little one during all of their running around and climbing up steps to decorate the tree. I was most grateful for the easy-to-wash fabric which looked as good as new after a machine wash, despite being covered in spilt hot chocolate and sticky marshmallow.

JoJo Maman Bébé baby red stripe jersey all in one: £23, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

The baby jersey romper is so adorable for matching with siblings ( JoJo Maman Bebe )

The matching baby all-in-one jersey romper, available from newborn to 2-3 years, is adorable with its sweet collared style and hemmed sleeves. Your littlest will be mesmerised by the fact that their outfit looks just as merry as their sibling’s. The discreet poppers are a lovely touch for easy nappy changes – and we were happy that a little bit of vanish easily erased any milk and poonami stains in a machine wash.

We were grateful for the kind-to-skin cotton jersey fabric, which has plenty of stretch for those nighttime wriggles and supports the baby in sitting positions and tummy time. Any pyjamas that help your baby get one step closer to sleeping through the night get a big tick from us. Just make sure your phone is fully charged over Christmas because you won’t be able to stop snapping photos of your little one in these adorable, perfect-for-a-first-Christmas, pyjamas. We love that the all-in-one offers your little one’s feet the chance to explore the feel of wrapping paper on their toes and makes slipping on cute Christmas slipper booties more comfortable.

Q What are the best brands for matching family pyjamas? Aside from the icon family brand, JoJo Maman Bébé, there are many alternative stores to find matching family pyjamas for Christmas. Some of our favourites include Next, Marks & Spencer and Matalan. Q Do JoJo Maman Bébé offer free delivery? Standard UK delivery costs £4.95 but you can opt for free delivery to a local store, including collection from Next (subject to availability). Q Can JoJo Maman Bébé do next day delivery? Standard UK delivery at £4.95 will be next day if ordered by 11pm and the same for store click and collect. Q What is JoJo's return policy? Full priced items can be returned within 30 days for a refund and sale items should be returned within 14 days. They must be in a saleable condition with tags attached.

Where else can I buy baby and kids Christmas pyjamas?

Some alternative baby, toddler and kids' Christmas pyjamas I’m loving this year ( Leeanna Lock/The Independent )

Fresh Christmas pyjamas are a must every year in my house, probably because it’s a tradition I’ve always remembered so fondly from my own childhood. In case your panicking Christmas pyjamas are selling out fast, I’ve listed a few of my favourite sets this year, for ages from newborn to 13-years-old.

Mamas & Papas

Mamas & Papas' Night Before Christmas pyjama set is available in sizes ( Mamas & Papas )

For newborns and toddlers, Mamas and Papas have such an extensive range of adorable unisex options this year. A favourite of ours is the Night Before Christmas set, which offers a cosy, snuggly fit thanks to its 100% kind-to-skin cotton fabric with the perfect amount of stretch for nighttime wriggles.

Monsoon

Monsoon's teddy bear pyjamas are available from 12 months to 13 years. The Borg teddy bear slippers come in sizes from newborn to 12 months. ( Monsoon )

As your little ones grow, so does their unique style and personality. Monsoon’s pyjama collection is perfectly curated with children’s playful imaginations in mind, offering unique designs and fun prints that even the fussiest feel excited about wearing on a sleepover with their school friends. Whether your children are into dinosaurs or pretty-in-pink designs, Monsoon cleverly offers adorable, cosy, winter pyjamas without the festive fuss. Our favourite girls’ set is the pink collared flannel two-piece, which offers a grown-up style with a sweet teddy bear, bow and present print. It makes a sweet Christmas gift too, thanks to it’s bow wrapped packaging. The 100% cotton fabric is pleasantly lightweight to prevent sleepers getting too warm at night. We adore the cosy teddy bear borg slipper booties, too, for newborns and infants with helpful velcro straps for easy dressing during those Christmas photoshoots.

Avery Row

Avery Row’s checkerboard pyjamas are available in sizes from 18 months to seven-years-old. ( Avery Row )

I love, love, love this trendy, unique pyjama set from Avery Row, which touches on the festive period with traditional Christmas reds and greens, but offers a far more modern take on winter nightwear for toddlers and kids. The stylish checkerboard print, with just a tiny reindeer motif, makes the set pretty versatile for autumn and winter wear. The set can easily be worn as casual, comfy loungewear for travelling on long Christmas journeys to visit family.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As a mother, Leeanna Lock has tested hundreds of baby, toddler and kids’ products over the years, so she is well versed in providing shopping and gift advice for fellow parents. The organised family writer is always researching the newest collections from family brands, monitoring stock and keeping her eyes peeled for affordable alternatives. As with all IndyBest reviews, she uses a thorough testing criteria to weigh up value for money and longevity of products, from testing a fabric’s stain and wash endurance to using her own little testers for hands-on reviews at home.