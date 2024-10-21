Best Christmas tree stands and skirts, tried and tested

Like it or not, Christmas is approaching rapidly, which means it’s nearly time to assemble those paper chains, deck the halls with boughs of holly and, most importantly, prepare the Christmas tree. When it comes to the latter, before you reach for the baubles and tinsel, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got a decent Christmas tree stand, to ensure your festive fir doesn’t topple over suddenly while you’re dishing out the turkey.

Thankfully, Christmas tree stands have evolved somewhat over the years. Nowadays, they don’t just do a better job of keeping our trees upright – they’ll keep them hydrated with water reservoirs and can be adjusted depending on the size of your spruce (or fir, pine or cedar, for that matter).

So, what features should you prioritise? Adjustable screws that extend or retract to hold the tree in place are pretty essential. These enable your stand to be used time and time again, while offering the perfect grip, no matter what size the tree.

It’s also important to think about hydration – after bringing your chosen tree home, you should place the trunk in a bucket of water for at least 12 hours. Trees are thirsty things, and you’ll be surprised at how much water yours will suck up during its seasonal sojourn in your home – a tree of average height can easily soak up 250ml every day. So, if you’re someone who’s likely to forget to top up the water reservoirs, opt for a larger one.

We’ve favoured practical over pretty when it comes to the options in our line-up but we’ve also thrown in some Christmas tree skirts, for good measure.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put a range of Christmas tree stand designs to the test ( Tamara Hinson/The Independent )

We’ve got through our fair share of firs, pines and spruces in our time – we like to think the highlight of our neighbours’ year is the moment we erect a multi-Christmas tree display in our front garden. Indoors, meanwhile, we’ve found space for everything from ceiling-scrapers to tiny trees for spare rooms. So, we know what we want when it comes to Christmas tree stands, from all-important stability to design elements that ensure trees stays hydrated. For this review, we considered the look, practicality and price of each stand, before bringing you our pick of the bunch.

The best Christmas tree stands for 2024 are: