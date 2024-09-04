The Elemis beauty advent calendar is back – but skincare fans need to be quick

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

With summer coming to a close, there’s only one thing dominating most people’s worlds: beauty advent calendars. A relatively new festive tradition, these luxury countdowns include make-up, skincare, haircare and more every day of December (what more could you want?)

Those who love skincare will of course be familiar with Elemis – and the cult brand has just unveiled its advent calendar offering for 2024. Costing £199 but worth £537, it’s a whistlestop tour through the brand’s bestsellers.

Think the cult pro-collagen rage (including the marine cream, cleansing balm and renewal serum), as well as the superfood midnight facial and dynamic resurfacing facial wash. Packed with 25 formulas, there are both travel-size mini and deluxe-size products for every day of your Christmas countdown.

Whether you’re looking to indulge yourself or treat a skincare lover in your life, here’s everything you need to know about Elemis’s beauty advent calendar for 2024.

Elemis the ultimate skincare advent calendar: £199, Elemis.com

open image in gallery ( Elemis )

Price: £199

£199 Worth: £537.50

£537.50 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 25 (one full-size)

25 (one full-size) Advent calendar highlights: Elemis pro-collagen marine cream, Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, Elemis pro-collagen eye revive mask, Elemis superfood facial oil

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream, Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, Elemis pro-collagen eye revive mask, Elemis superfood facial oil Available: Now

What is the Elemis beauty advent calendar for 2024?

Inside the ombre-hued Elemis advent calendar box, you’ll find 25 decorated drawers, all filled with a whole host of skincare delights.

Elemis’s signature pro-collagen range needs little introduction and the advent calendar features all its bestsellers. There’s the marine cream (£95, Elemis.com) which our tester called a “skincare hero”, as well as the cleansing balm (£13.50, Elemis.com) which our tester described as a “spa in a jar”. Other fan favourites in the calendar include the rose cleansing balm (£13.50, Elemis.com), the night cream (£43, Elemis.com), the renewal serum (£75 for a full-size, Elemis.com), and vitality eye cream (£27, Elemis.com).

There’s also the superfood facial oil (£54, Elemis.com) and frangipani monoi body oil (£21, Elemis.com) for a head-to-toe glow-boost, a skin nourishing milk bath for winter pampering sessions and a soothing apricot toner (£10, Elemis.com) for hydration and balancing. To top it all off, you’ll be treated to a luxury cleansing cloth (£10, Elemis.com) and Elemis skincare headband.

Kickstarting your skincare regime for the new year, the calendar features a mix of deluxe-size and travel-size minis that will prove useful while on the go.

The perfect introduction to Elemis or top-up of your favourite cult buys, the calendar is available to buy now ahead of the Christmas period – and we predict a sell-out.

Is Lookfantastic’s advent calendar the best-value Christmas countdown?