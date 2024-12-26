Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Lush Boxing Day sale is here and, with it, comes discounts on all your favourite smellies, creams and beauty treatments. So, if you’re looking to wash away the Christmas Day hangover or step into the new year with silky soft skin and heavenly-scented hair – you’ve come to the right place.

This year, the brand’s 26 December celebrations are taking place primarily on the Lush app but, fret not, there are still sales savings to be had online. Indeed, even the tech-averse among us will be able to take advantage of the bath and body retailer’s reductions, with half-price deals on everything from scrubs to masks.

If you’re not familiar with Lush, the entire brand is vegetarian (around 95 per cent vegan) and cruelty-free, so you can rest easy knowing your skincare has been sourced ethically. The company is renowned for its bath bombs, scents and – in 2024 – giant bath jellies, so now’s the time to get stuck in with the sale for the ultimate pre-New Year’s pamper.

Why trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Lush Boxing Day sale?

In all of our Boxing Day sale guides, we carefully select products we’ve personally tested, spotlighting brands that are tried, trusted, and truly stand out. In a Lush sense, that translates to all the brand’s ’naked’ beauty treats, from signature bath bombs to indulgent skincare – no gimmicks, and certainly no inflated discounts.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I keep a close watch on the prices of skincare, haircare, and bodycare all year round, so I can spot a true bargain when I see one (and avoid the ones that don’t hold up). That means that I’ve got an extra keen eye for a good (or exaggerated) deal and, having covered sales events for years, you can trust my selections.

Read more: Boxing Day sales 2024 – live updates

Best deals in the Lush Boxing Day sale

Lush pansy body lotion: Was £22, now £11, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

Formulated with Mexican aloe vera, cocoa butter and extra virgin olive oil, Lush’s pansy body lotion is deeply moisturising and smells citrusy fresh thanks to mandarin and orange flower. While I haven’t reviewed this one of Lush’s body butters, when beauty expert Helen tested the similar sleepy iteration (which features the same cocoa butter base) in her Lush product guide, she loved how it left a “satiny moisturising finish.” What more could you want?

Lush junk perfume: Was £40, now £20, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

In 2024, Lush’s perfumes have been going viral on TikTok with users (including @theglowscout) hailing their staying power as better than that of premium, £100-plus scents. This one – junk – is a fresh fragrance with notes of lemon, mandarin, rosemary and sage. While the citrus additions make for a bright finish, the rosemary and sage provide an earthy warmth, affording the perfume more day-to-night wearability. Now, with £20 of savings to be had, it’s an excellent time to extend your scent library, I say.

Lush ocean salt self-preserving and alcohol-free face and body scrub: Was £13, now £6.50, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

Body scrubs are the best way to slough away dead skin on dry elbows, feet and more. This one, Lush’s ocean formula, is made up of salt, grapefruit and lime to exfoliate both physically and chemically – using the sea salt’s strong buffing power and citrus fruits’ acids, respectively. What’s more, the scrub features responsibly sourced salt from natural salt pans, an environment that helps to encourage biodiversity and shelter for birds. Lastly, with mango butter and silken tofu to moisturise, it’s a product that’s gentle on the skin, the planet and now your wallet, too, with this 50 per cent off deal.

Candy rain conditioner: Was £20, now £10, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

A warm and milky-scented conditioner with coconut and tonka, Lush’s candy rain conditioner is a top pick for dehydrated strands, providing a mask of moisturising macadamia and brazil not oils to dry, brittle hair. It’s vegan, uses collected rainwater as its liquid base and is a big tick for sweet fragrance fanatics thanks to the included almonds and cocoa. And, of course, it’s half price in the brand’s freshness sale.

When is the Lush Boxing Day sale?

As a brand that likes to be transparent with its customers, Lush typically only hosts one sale a year – the Boxing Day freshness sale – so it doesn’t have to hike up year-round prices to accommodate frequent reductions. The Boxing Day sale began on 26 December, in-store and in-app with a select few online deals available for purchase, too. The post-Christmas sale is designed to, as its name suggests, clear shelves before old sell-by dates pass us by, with prices on the included “seasonal, collaboration, and discontinued products” (plus, select all-year-round products for in-store shoppers) reduced to reflect their older freshness/seasonal relevance.

Read more: Best deals in Zara’s Boxing Day sale